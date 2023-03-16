Subscribe
1. “Delivery,” Tomas Hulick Baiza, Running Wild Press, 2023.
2. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
3. “Candy House,” Jennifer Egan, Scribner, 2023.
4. “All My Rage,” Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill, 2023.
5. “Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square, 2018.
6. “Gentleman in Moscow,” Amor Towles, Penguin, 2019.
7. “I Have Some Questions For You,” Rebecca Makkai, Viking, 2023.
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, 2022.
9. “The Body Keeps Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in Healing Trauma,” Bessel Van Der Kolk, Penguin, 2015.
10. (tie) “House in the Cerulean Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2022.
10. (tie) “Legends and Lattes,” Travis Baldree, Tor 2022.
