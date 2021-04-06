During a special board meeting March 30, the Emmett School District Board of Trustees approved a preliminary list for the upcoming bond election and cleared the way to further expand Butte View Elementary School’s population.
Superintendent Craig Woods presented a list for each of the district’s buildings, illustrating how the proceeds from the May 18th bond election may be used, if approved by nearly 67 percent of the voters..
He noted, however, that Ola is not listed because of the current renovation project underway and hopeful use of stimulus funds to complete. Should those funds not materialize Woods confirmed that the completion of the Ola renovation would be moved into the Bond to-do list.
The 2020 bond election was put on hold when the COVID pandemic shut down Idaho and created uncertain financial conditions. But as Woods and the Board of Trustees discussed March 15th, the needs are still there and costs continue to increase. With lower interest rates, the board revived the bond plan, increasing it by $4 million to address increased costs for building materials.
A new high school tops the list. The other needs include a gym for the Butte View Complex, student and staff safety and security improvements and deferred maintenance needs at the other school buildings.
Woods told trustees that the list (and costs) is subject to change and will be further revised this week, after meetings with the construction manager and architects, but closely reflects what the Bond Committee outlined in late 2019 as priorities.
In the event that the bond measure passes, Trustee Ross Walker emphasized the need to make sure local contractors have the ability to bid on projects, and requested that information be easily found and promoted on the web and social media.
Woods agreed that wherever possible the district would want to reinvest in the community by using local construction companies.
Trustee Zach Higgins said the bidding process is identified by the Department of Public Works. Woods also quickly reviewed the total cost of the $68 million bond, reminding trustees that the total cost for the borrowed funds would be closer to $85 million, not $100 million as some have said, because the state’s equalization fund would reduce that by $13,942,320.
Town Hall Meetings planned
Two informational meetings with the construction manager and architect will be held. Community members will be able to learn more about the bond election and ask officials with Beniton Construction and Design West questions.
Those meetings will be held: 7 pm Tuesday, April 27 at the Emmett Middle School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at the Emmett Middle School Auditorium.