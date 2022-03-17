I am vegetarian and sometimes I have a hard time finding a good place to eat. Google Maps helps, but it’s a challenge with food trucks, especially during concerts and conventions. With Treefort just around the corner, I thought I would check out a couple vegetarian/vegan food trucks around Boise.
The Void just reopened around a month ago. Think American cuisine, with all the burgers, fries and deliciousness you want, but completely vegan.
“I’m a junk food vegan,” said Justin Arroues, owner of The Void, “I want my [expletive] to taste good and I don’t want to harm animals.”
The truck itself has two dogs in astronaut costumes painted on it. The color scheme also definitely matches the name, with a purple cosmos staring back at customers.
“I’ve told people it’s like strip club colors, like a lot of neons and blacks and this is really dark and mysterious,” Arroues said. “It’s just hilarious to see my dogs on my truck. It’s kind of a mural to them because they’re my homies, you know?”
The Void’s most popular item is the Void Chik’n sandwich, which Arroues creates entirely in-house. He also has Impossible Burgers, vegan coconut milkshakes, Fishless Filet sandwiches and Beyond Sausage and Gravy wraps for breakfast, along with other options.
I tried the Void Chik’n sandwich, loaded fries and one fishless filet. The sandwich patty was really thick, filling and delicious. I, and other members of the Boise Weekly newsroom, really liked the fries — and the vegan “cheese” sauce was astounding. The fishless filet was definitely the highlight though. Arroues minces five different vegetables together, wraps them in nori seaweed and puts them in a gluten-free fryer.
“In Idaho, I’ve been laughed at so many times. Like, ‘You can’t call that chicken,’ or ‘You can’t call that bacon,’” Arroues said “If you just try it once, man. If you don’t like it, come back and I’ll pay for it or I’ll give you a refund — and I’ve never had anyone do that.”
Arroues started The Void last year and became vegan around the same time. His main motivation for the transition was his love for animals and watching documentaries about cruelty to animals.
He’s found that customers, especially the vegan and vegetarian ones, are really patient, grateful and kind. Last year, when he was the only one working, he would sometimes have to tell customers their wait would be an extra 30 or so minutes due to the number of orders. These customers, understandably, would be disappointed but would empathize and wait, and still be very happy with their food.
Another option is Lime and a Coconut, owned by Sararak Sapiro. The food truck, named after the Harry Nilsson song, “Lime in the Coconut,” has vegetarian and vegan options, as well as meat dishes.
Sapiro recommends the turmeric tofu dish, which is based on their popular turmeric chicken and full of flavor from a spicy basil sauce, curry rice and a side salad.
“I love to cook with fresh flavors,” Sapiro said in an email. “Limes and coconuts are a big part of Thai cooking and I love those two ingredients. They can be used in many ways! So it just made sense!”
Sapiro grew up in northeastern Thailand and bases her menu on food from that area. One such item is their Spicy Basil dish, making their own chili paste from scratch with chili, garlic, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf.
“Believe it or not, I was a sous chef in a Thai restaurant in Fairbanks, Alaska,” Sapiro said. “I was inspired by the chef to create my own business and I loved the idea of the food truck because it gave me a lot of freedom. I wanted to use the skills I learned growing up and from the restaurant in Alaska. (Shout out to Chef Eddie!)”
Sapiro and her team are also strongly considering opening a restaurant.
“The food truck has been amazing and I love a new challenge,” Sapiro said. “People always ask where our restaurant is, maybe we should make one! I want to keep sharing my food with people in Boise.”