Contents

Editor's note    4

Icons and Tentpoles: The Grand Dames (and more) of the Boise Art Scene 6

Oh, the Places You Can Go: Event and Entertainment Venues 12

ARTIST PROFILES

Sue Latta  16

Cecilia Violetta López   17

Richard Young    18

Jessica Sulidowski 19

Diane Raptosh   20

Sector Seventeen   22

Blood Lemon   24

Luma Jasim   25

Zion Warne   26

The French Tips   27

Anthony Doerr   28

Erik Payne   29

Remi McManus    30

