A couple weeks ago the Ruth Melichar Bird Center in Boise received a turkey vulture that was so malnourished that he couldn’t fly. Of course the rescue and rehab center took in the big bird, which they named Igor, and have been nursing him back to health ever since. But as our cold weather is putting the deep freeze on Boise, Igor is needing a warm place to stay as well as food to nourish. Turkey vultures normally migrate south for the winter — but Igor still can’t fly.
“They are not used to freezing temperatures, so we’ve had to insulate his aviary and run heat lamps constantly to battle our cold temperatures,” said Susan Dumeyer, assistant director at the Ruth Melichar Bird Center. “Not to mention his appetite has increased every day. We estimate he will need at least $500 a month for food and electricity until late April / early May, when the vultures migrate back.”
This cost is an unexpected burden for the bird center and to get help in covering it, Dumeyer started a GoFundMe asking the community to keep Igor warm this winter. As of Monday, Nov. 21, $865 of a $3,000 goal has been raised.
Boise Weekly reached out to Dumeyer via email last week to find out a little bit more about Igor and how he came to be at the bird center — and how to help get him to wherever his home is.
Where was Igor found and can you please describe in more detail how you think he became so malnourished? Had he been attacked by another bird/animal or ?
He was found in the Horseshoe Bend area in late October. I think what happened is the parents migrated and he wasn’t getting enough food on his own and just started losing body mass. He didn’t have any internal parasites as sometimes that can cause emaciation. Didn’t have any injuries either.
How old do you estimate Igor to be?
Believe he is a first year bird as he still has a dark head, which turns red when they reach adulthood.
What does he eat, how much and how often? Can you accept donated food?
Turkey vultures rely on carrion so eat a large variety of things, we’ve been feeding a mix of raw meats and whole mice or rats. He’s been eating about 300+ grams of food a day. We are not accepting food donation as we don’t have a lot of freezer space and it’s hard to control how much we get as we need a steady supply.
Is Igor friendly or does he respond to his caregivers and if so, how or in what ways does he express himself?
No, he is not friendly and we want to keep it that way so he stays wild. We have as little interaction with him as possible, which sounds mean but we don’t want him associating people with food. Turkey vultures are very social with each other in the wild.
What will you do with Igor after he recuperates and warmer weather arrives — just released into the wild? Or?
He will be returned to the area where he was found and hopefully he will reunite with his family group.
Anything else you’d like to say?
We are very grateful for all the donations and the great things GoFundMe helps with! Thank you!!