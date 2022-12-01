Support Local Journalism


A couple weeks ago the Ruth Melichar Bird Center in Boise received a turkey vulture that was so malnourished that he couldn’t fly. Of course the rescue and rehab center took in the big bird, which they named Igor, and have been nursing him back to health ever since. But as our cold weather is putting the deep freeze on Boise, Igor is needing a warm place to stay as well as food to nourish. Turkey vultures normally migrate south for the winter — but Igor still can’t fly.

“They are not used to freezing temperatures, so we’ve had to insulate his aviary and run heat lamps constantly to battle our cold temperatures,” said Susan Dumeyer, assistant director at the Ruth Melichar Bird Center. “Not to mention his appetite has increased every day. We estimate he will need at least $500 a month for food and electricity until late April / early May, when the vultures migrate back.”

Igor the turkey vulture needs your help

