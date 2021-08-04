We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
When I started this column, I was incredibly frustrated with being single and the caliber of men I was finding in the Boise dating scene. Navigating dating apps, getting blinded by dick pics, and dodging men trying to lick my face was a very dark and difficult time in my life. Not only was I dealing with new men and relationships, but I was examining past relationships and wondering what I could have done differently. My hopes of finding someone were disappearing every day and I didn’t think I would ever find a partner or have my own family.
Writing these columns and connecting with you made me feel less alone and for that I will forever be grateful to you and the Boise Weekly.
Since I named this column Anonymously Single — and I no longer am — it seems like it might be time to turn the page on this chapter and see what the future holds. Many of you have been asking what happened to Ben and the answer is: we are in love and talking about the future! We have looked at rings, talked about moving in together and feel fortunate we found each other. I didn’t know I could be this happy and comfortable with someone.
After being single for so many years and letting X screw with my head and my confidence, I wasn’t sure I even knew how to be in a relationship. I tried to push Ben away and would test him to see if he really loved me and was in it for the long haul. He had also been single for awhile and was used to his bachelor lifestyle so getting used to me was an adjustment for him as well.
We have met each other’s friends and families, traveled together, had disagreements, and been in the bathroom at the same time. He used to tease me for my shy bladder, but I finally turned the corner.
I would love to stay in touch so please feel free to continue writing to me via email or slide into my DMs at any time. Who knows, maybe there will be an engagement column, or I will do another column called Anonymously Married and cover the trials and tribulations of being a married couple and looking at starting a family.
Thank you for being on this journey with me and showing me love when I didn’t love myself. Cheers to finally finding the one!