Boise Pride was founded in 1989, this year is the 32nd festival and it has expanded into three days.
“We are thrilled to present the 32nd annual Boise Pride Festival in person,” said Michael Dale, president of Boise Pride’s board of directors. “Our festival is not only a celebration, but a way to highlight the diversity, strength, and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community. Thanks to the incredible support from our corporate and small business sponsors, the 2021 Boise Pride Festival remains free for all to attend.”
Boise Pride is three days, from Sept. 10-12, starting with the fireworks show over the Capitol Friday 10, followed by the festival Sept. 11 and the parade on Sept. 12. The event hosts local and national vendors, food trucks, booths and a bunch of national and local entertainment. Attendance is free and people can find the full schedule at boisepridefest.org.
The festival is also requiring all people including attendees, volunteers, performers, and staff to show proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative test to gain entry and they are encouraging mask use. People can find more information regarding exceptions and testing at boisepridefest.org/covid19-updates.
The lineup includes drag, burlesque, dance, music, aerial performance art and a lot more. Featured national performers include: Todrick Hall, a multi-talented singer, rapper, actor, choreographer and director. He has several Broadway credits, released an album titled “Femuline” and appears on “RuPaul’s Drag Race;” Trixie Mattel, singer, actor, author, content creator and drag queen. Trixie was the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3.” Also: Mary Lambert, a singer, songwriter, poet, and spoken word artist; Bright Light Bright Light, an artist influenced by film from the ‘80s and ‘90s. He’s toured with Cher, John Grant, Ellie Goulding and recorded and toured with Sir Elton John; Scissor Sisters and Erasure; Kaleena Zanders, a singer, songwriter, and producer; Kylie Sonique Love, an entertainer who’s on the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6;” and Jakk Fynn, a trans-masculine pop artist based in Los Angeles.
Some local performers at Pride include: LQB Babes of Boise, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Coco Freeo, Karma Rose, Maliha Gemini, Enzo Benzo, Frida Nights and Todd Masterson.
There also are a lot of events leading up to Boise Pride. Minerva Jayne is hosting a Pride Bingo at the Balcony Club at 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6 and also is performing there on Saturday night during Pride. The Bingo event is free and has prizes donated from The Balcony Club and Hustler Hollywood, as well as tickets to see Jan’s Jukebox at The Egyptian Theatre and more.
“I am excited to be hosting Bingo and performing as part of the Balcony festivities!,” said Minerva. “The Balcony Club has been a home away from home for so many of us over the years. It feels great to be able to take the stage again. I hope we can all have fun and that people feel empowered to come and play safely. Masks are encouraged!”