The 2020 Land Art Exhibit started just days before lockdown, so the fruits of the hours and hours of hanging, sculpting and planning the artists spent in the Idaho Botanical Garden mostly went unseen.
This unfortunate timing, oddly, captured the beauty of the exhibit.
“That particularly was resonant,” said Ace Zappa, who was one of the artists in 2020 and also this year, “both in the quality of the artwork and what land art shows are meant to be and the temporal quality of it all. Sometimes things just don’t work out like we thought they would.”
The exhibit uses natural materials, from sticks and grass to flowers, meaning they will decompose and change over time. Local artists submit their ideas to the botanical garden in the fall and then, in early spring, construct their works within the garden, with the exhibit opening on March 19.
Chris Becker, marketing director of the garden, said the exhibit helps bring in people to the garden, during an especially beautiful time.
“Spring changes so quickly, especially in Idaho,” Becker said. “We go from it being 20 degrees outside to being 70 degrees and the whole garden’s in bloom. So it’s a cool opportunity to get people out to the garden, to see that change. They see the change in the artwork; they see the change in the garden.”
During Zappa’s first year, she gathered milkweed umbrels, or the fluffy, umbrella-shaped part of the plant attached to the seed, from the garden, then spent the winter spinning those with sheep’s wool to make yarn. With that and used guitar strings, she made a piece on top of the Children’s Pavilion called “The Harbinger.” This year, her work is titled, “Which Way The Wind Blows,” which she described as “a big ethereal wind sock mounted in the Rose Garden made of milkweed yarn.”
“It’s one of the shows that will never be like this again,” Zappa said. “So come during the six weeks, take a walk around, bring a picnic, look at the koi and enjoy the early spring weather in Boise and then … let the artistry and the art soak into your soul a little.”
Fellow artist Claire Remsberg is also returning to the exhibit. She has always done hanging pieces, so this year she decided to do a land-based one. She was inspired by world-famous architect Maya Lin’s “Wave Field,” which depicts life-sized ocean waves made of grass. Remsberg planted her grass on Feb. 18.
“My challenge is dealing with a living material,” Remsberg said. “I started installing it a month early, which is abnormal for the show, but that’s because I want the grass to, hopefully, clean up, grow into its own and look good by the time the show opens. I expect to have to get out there with my scissors with a little mow.”
A lot of the fun comes from using different materials for Remsberg. She usually paints, but her professional career is as an architect.
“That’s my bread and butter job,” Remsberg said. “So this kind of allows me to do some things that involve thinking a little bit structurally.”
The Land Art Exhibit will be at the Idaho Botanical Garden from March 19 to April 30.