There are over 145 critically ill kids in Idaho waiting for their wish to come true from Make-A-Wish Idaho. You could help that dream become a reality by participating in the Great Polar Bear Challenge.
"The event will be held in person but will follow all state and local pandemic-related guidelines at that time," it was written in a press release. "During the Great Polar Bear Challenge hundreds of Idahoans will brave the chilly, January weather and subject themselves to the freezing reservoir waters to raise money to grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses. Larry Gebert of KTVB will emcee for the 19th year in a row."
This year, the 19th Annual Great Polar Bear Challenge hosted by Make-A-Wish Idaho is Saturday, January 1 at Lucky Peak Reservoir at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Hot coffee and doughnuts will be available following the plunge and everyone who participates in the fundraiser gets a Polar Bear Challenge robe.
The event should have a lively turnout of around 250 people and all the proceeds go to help fulfil the wishes of Idaho kids. People can go to idaho.wish.org., for more information.
