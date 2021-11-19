Story Story Night kicks off its first in-person season since the pandemic on Nov. 30 at JUMP. As part of the reboot, Klaudia Saric, a storyteller from the first show in 2010, has been invited to come back and share how her story has developed. Above, Saric sharing at the Nov. 2010 Story Story Night show.
Story Story Night is looking to its past for an idea of where it's going in the future.
After an entire season with no in-person audience, Story Story Night's 2021-22 season is rebooting with themes used in the very first season in 2010.
Story Story Night, the live storytelling show and nonprofit organization, provides a forum for the community to share real experiences on stage and without notes.
The series often mixes curated stories with audience members brought on stage share spontaneous story for their life fitting with the theme of the evening, said Story Story Night's Artistic Director, Jodi Eichelberger in a previous Boise Weekly story.
As part of the reboot, Klaudia Saric, a storyteller from the first show in 2010, has been invited to come back and share how her story has developed.
Tickets are $12. This season also offers a new all-access pass, for $25 a month, get tickets every show during the flagship season. Tickets can be purchased at storystorynight.org.
Story Story Night is an all ages event with parental discretion advised. All shows at JUMP. Doors open at 6 p.m. and stories start at 7 p.m.
2021-22 season:
Nov. 30 - LiViNG WITHOUT: Stories of Letting Go with original master of ceremonies Jessica Holmes co-hosting and musician Dan Costello
Dec. 28 - GOiNG HOME: Stories of Returning
Jan. 25 - HOOKED: Stories of Cravings & Compulsions
Feb. 22 - STAR-CROSSED LOVE: Stories of Fated Attractions
Mar. 29 - REBELLiON: Stories of You Say You Want a Revolution
Apr. 26 - BUSTED
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!