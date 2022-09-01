Screen image for 090122.jpg

Premieres at 2022 TIFF include "The Woman King" (upper left) and (lower left to right) "The Swimmers," "The Good Nurse," and "The Son."

 TIFF

During a recent interview (full disclosure, I have a side gig on public radio) with a Boise high school principal, he asked, “Where else in the world do you get an opportunity, every 12 months, to start anew?” He was referring, of course, to the beginning of another school year. But the right side of my brain whispered into my mind’s ear, “Toronto.” Indeed, there are winds of change, not unlike the early September breezes off of Lake Ontario, that the Toronto International Film Festival, aka TIFF, usher in seasons of hope and delight. I’ve been traveling to Toronto’s festival for four-plus decades now, and the list of TIFF discoveries over the years rank among the best-of-the-best — "Chariots of Fire," "The King’s Speech," "Moonlight," "Nomadland," "The Princess Bride," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Slumdog Millionaire" … and so many more.

So, with immunization record and passport in hand, I’m heading back to what has become known as “the people’s festival,” where the most coveted prize, The People’s Choice Award, is voted on by the public and the season’s best barometer for which film is Oscar-bound. Here’s a sampling of a few TIFF titles that I’ll be cueing for:

