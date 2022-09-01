...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Premieres at 2022 TIFF include "The Woman King" (upper left) and (lower left to right) "The Swimmers," "The Good Nurse," and "The Son."
During a recent interview (full disclosure, I have a side gig on public radio) with a Boise high school principal, he asked, “Where else in the world do you get an opportunity, every 12 months, to start anew?” He was referring, of course, to the beginning of another school year. But the right side of my brain whispered into my mind’s ear, “Toronto.” Indeed, there are winds of change, not unlike the early September breezes off of Lake Ontario, that the Toronto International Film Festival, aka TIFF, usher in seasons of hope and delight. I’ve been traveling to Toronto’s festival for four-plus decades now, and the list of TIFF discoveries over the years rank among the best-of-the-best — "Chariots of Fire," "The King’s Speech," "Moonlight," "Nomadland," "The Princess Bride," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Slumdog Millionaire" … and so many more.
So, with immunization record and passport in hand, I’m heading back to what has become known as “the people’s festival,” where the most coveted prize, The People’s Choice Award, is voted on by the public and the season’s best barometer for which film is Oscar-bound. Here’s a sampling of a few TIFF titles that I’ll be cueing for:
"Allelujah" stars Dame Judi Dench in a spirited homage to the idiosyncrasies of old age and the noble fortitude of health-care workers everywhere.
"The Banshees of Inisherin" reunites director Martin McDonagh with his In Bruges co-stars, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Gleeson.
"Causeway" is the much-anticipated return of Jennifer Lawrence to an above-the-title starring role as a body- and brain-injured soldier, overly anxious to return to battle.
"Empire of Light" is packed with Oscar winners, from writer/director Sam Mendes to co-stars Olivia Coleman and Colin Firth. It’s billed as a love letter to the people whose lives intersect in an iconic movie house.
"The Fabelmans" is promised as Steven Spielberg’s most personal film yet and is based on the master director’s childhood passion for moviemaking.
"The Good Nurse" is the true story of a hospital nurse (Jessica Chastain) and her growing suspicion that her co-worker and friend (Eddie Redmayne) is quietly killing off patients.
Jafar Panahi is not just one of the best filmmakers on the planet; he is, most likely, the bravest. His films are banned in his homeland of Iran and he has been imprisoned on several occasions. Yet he continues to craft anti-authoritarian masterpieces. His latest is titled "Khers Nist" (No Bears).
"Living" stars the always wonderful Bill Nighy in a luscious remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic, "Ikiru." In the same timeframe of the early 1950s, Nighy is a British bureaucrat questioning his life choices after receiving a terminal diagnosis.
"The Lost King" is the true story of an amateur historian (Sally Hawkins), battling skepticism and bureaucracy after her discovery of the bones of King Richard III.
"The Menu" roasts the culture of haute cuisine with Ralph Fiennes as a chef, serving menace as an appetizer.
"Prisoner’s Daughter" stars Brian Cox (Succession) as dying convict, granted a compassionate release, attempting a reconnection with his daughter (Kate Beckinsale).
"The Son," costars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Anthony Hopkins in the latest from director Fiorian Zeller who directed Hopkins to his second Best Actor Oscar in The Father.
"The Swimmers" is the true epic of two sisters who swam for three hours to escape war-torn Syria and a chance to compete in the Olympics.
"The Woman King" comes last alphabetically, but is at the very top of my must-see list. Oscar winner Viola Davis stars in the true story of an all-female military regiment charged with protecting their embattled African kingdom.