I remember it all too vividly: my mom (uncharacteristically) didn’t move a muscle when my little fingers reached for a wonderfully big bar of chocolate sitting atop our kitchen counter. Our eyes locked. She stared, and I didn’t utter a word as I ever-so-slowly put the chocolate to my lips.
Chomp.
“But …” my now-brown lips protested, “But … this isn’t chocolate! What is this?”
“Don’t ever do that again,” my mom said with a voice usually reserved for a Supreme Court Justice. “Go to your room and you come back in a half hour.”
I slinked up the stairs and after the longest 30 minutes of my life, I returned — not to what I was expecting to be some form of punishment, but instead to a perfectly cold glass of milk and an unexpected treat, a wonderfully warm chocolate chip cookie. Never meeting a cookie I didn’t like, I took a quick bite.
“These are made with bittersweet chocolate,” said my Mom.
“Wait … bitter and sweet?” I asked.
I vaguely remember her saying something about cacao and the wonderfulness of using ingredients that are not presweetened. But to this day, my heart skips a beat when I experience bittersweetness — food, music, fiction … and especially films — “Castaway, “Harry and Tonto,” “Moonlight” … sigh.
Which leads me, dear reader, to a pair of particularly bittersweet, but vastly different movies.
The first is “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” which desperately needs good word-of-mouth (its clunky title doesn’t exactly scream “must-see” and there has been little-to-no marketing for the peculiar romantic comedy). Odds are, you don’t know about the 19th century artist Louis Wain. In his time, popular pieces of art in homes or galleries were primarily landscapes or portraits. But Wain painted cats … thousands of cats. Not cats on the windowsill or by the fireplace, mind you. No, his were googly-eyed felines, standing on their hind legs — playing golf or ping pong, driving cars, smoking cigars, having dinner. Wain’s paintings became wildly popular with the working class in the U.K. and even the U.S.
But (and here’s the bitter) Wain suffered from an undiagnosed mental disability and was, on occasion, sent to mental institutions against his will. As a result, he gave most of his art away to strangers and lived mostly penniless. But (and here’s the sweet) he met the love of his life in the equally eccentric and awkward Emily Richardson. Together, they fumbled through their unconventional love and life until … well, I shan’t give any more away other than to say that the film co-stars the magnificent Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. And in addition to Ms. Foy, the production features another actor who portrayed Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown,” Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman, who is a pitch-perfect narrator. “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” has already opened at The Flicks in Boise, so you’ll need to hurry to catch this delicious and, yes, bittersweet surprise.
Speaking of “The Crown,” I would have imagined that the last thing the world needed was another exposition of the melodramatic House of Windsor. But “Spencer,” with a sure-to-be-nominated-for-something Kristen Stewart, exceeds expectations.
This time in the hands of director Pablo Larrain Matte, who so expertly captured the psychology drama of Jacqueline Kennedy in “Jackie” leading Natalie Portman to an Oscar nod, “Spencer” offers us a different take of Princess Diana, equally accessible and ambitious. Thanks to the most recent season of “The Crown,” Spencer’s audience will have no need for backstory. Indeed, we have a pretty good idea of the royal mess in December 1991 when “Spencer” begins. The marriage of Princess Di and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. In the opening minutes of the film, we see Diana driving solo through the backroads of Norfolk, England. And the Queen’s Sandringham Estate will serve as much more than just the setting for the Queen’s Christmas celebrations; it will also become a metaphorical theater for Diana, facing the most exclusive (and cruelest) of critics: the Windsors. As Diana fumbles from one late arrival to another — afternoon tea, Christmas Eve dinner, even the ritualistic opening of Christmas gifts — it’s increasingly painful to bear witness to Diana’s burgeoning paranoia, bulimia and self-harm.
“Spencer” succeeds almost entirely on the perfectly padded shoulders of Ms. Stewart (the film’s costumes include vintage Chanel haute couture). It’s as good as anything she’s delivered thus far, and elevates Diana’s often-told tale to something far beyond just a lurid psychodrama. In fact, it strikes a delicate balance between the fragility and mystery of the late princess. Nearly everything Diana sees reflects her memories, fears, desires, illusions and, most likely, her delusions. It’s a vulnerability both beautiful and, yes, bittersweet. “Spencer” opens Friday, Nov. 5 at The Flicks in Boise.