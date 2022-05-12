Watch free screening of ‘The Fall of ‘55’

Idahoans will get another chance to see “The Fall of ‘55,” the documentary that inspired Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Show on the Roof,” at an upcoming free screening, according to a press release about the event. The 2006 documentary, by Boise director Seth Randal and an Idaho crew, uncovers dramatic untold stories about the 1955 Boise homosexuality scandal, known as the “boys of Boise cases.” The screening is 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at TCC — The Community Center, 1088 N. Orchard St. in Boise, followed by a Q & A with Randal and film journalist Michael Guillén.
The documentary reveals the true story of Boise’s Howdy Pardner Drive-In, and the owner Al Travelstead, who fled Idaho in the midst of the crackdown. “The Show on the Roof,” a world premiere stage musical by Tom Ford and Alex Syiek for Boise Contemporary Theater, dramatized Travelstead’s story
“Tom learned about Al Travelstead and the Howdy Pardner from our film,” Randal said. “He was fascinated by the rooftop floorshow, and he approached us because he thought that would make a great angle for a musical.”
On Halloween of 1955, a gay sex scandal erupted in Boise, as a local probation officer arrested three men and claimed a sex ring was targeting Boise’s teenage boys. This sparked a community-wide furor, led by fiery editorials in the Idaho Statesman imploring the community to “crush the monster” of homosexuality. The investigation spawned embarrassing national attention and, a decade later, John Gerassi’s infamous book “The Boys of Boise.” It also left scars that crossed generations.
Since its 2006 world premiere in New York City, “The Fall of ‘55” has been hailed by critics as “the definitive work” (Barbara Wilcox, gay.com) on the so-called “boys of Boise” cases.
In June 2021, “The Fall of ‘55” was listed as one of “10 LGBTQ Documentaries to Stream on Amazon Prime” for Pride Month by IndieWire.
The original Howdy Pardner drive-in building is still there, by the way. It’s located on Fairview Avenue across from Plaza Seven, and how houses a bakery.