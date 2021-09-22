It had been such a long spell since I felt a genuine thrill for a feature film, that when that nearly indescribable response coursed through my veins — in fact, it struck me several times while screening this year’s Toronto International Film Festival entries — my eyes welled up. Truth be told, when you complete the type of movie marathon that I usually attempt at TIFF — I screened nearly four dozen films in the past week-and-a-half — sure you’ll endure some disappointments, more than a few muddled efforts, and downright turkeys. But I’m happy to report of good tidings of great films heading your way.
I’m anxious to share the good news, but first I’d be remiss if I didn’t address the elephant (or to be more accurate the sandworm) in the room. The overwrought but much-anticipated “Dune” did debut at TIFF with fanfare usually reserved for moon-landings. But all I can really tell you about “Dune” is that … well, it really doesn’t matter what I or any other critic has to say about it. You see, “Dune” touches down in that same category where Marvel superheroes or Star Wars films land. They’re critic-proof. If someone were to press a lasgun (“Dune’s” weapon-of-choice) to my head, I’d admit that it’s not my cup of tea. Ultimately, it will be the fans of the 1965 novel that will have the final say. Yes, the production values are swell, but “Dune” is woefully earthbound and a bit of an agitated mess. And not unlike its 1983 doppelganger (a legendary box office flop), it’s probably unfilmable. Someone wisely once said that, “in space no one can hear you scream.” Or yawn, apparently.
Now, for the good news. The very good news. The very, very good news. It begins with “Belfast,” and you’ll want to be among the first to cue when it opens in theaters in November. Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, it’s a life-affirming memory play akin to “Angela’s Ashes” or “Shenandoah,” its American cousin during a different type of civil war. Yes, “Belfast” is grounded in Northern Ireland’s so-called “troubles” in 1969; but the loving clan at the center of its story is an “every-family.” In fact, we don’t even know their last name; we’re only told that there’s 9-year-old Buddy (star-in-the-making Jude Hill), Buddy’s dad (Jaime Dornan), mom (Caitriona Balfe), grandpa (Ciaran Hinds) and grandma (Judi Dench). Their love for one another is the technicolor in your mind’s eye, because Branagh has adeptly filmed “Belfast” in black and white. There’s plenty more to say about “Belfast” when it approaches its Nov. 12 opening date. For now, put it at the top of your absolutely-must-see list.
Another film that I can’t shake is “Flee.” Unlike any film this (or any other) year, it’s a foreign film for starters (a Danish production), it’s also a feature-length documentary (chronicling a 20-year survival story of an Afghan refugee; and the real surprise is that it’s beautifully animated. It’s an absolute triple threat for the Oscars. Think about it for a moment; it could make Academy Award history by being nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film. I can’t help but think that “Flee” will be 2021’s “discovery,” in that word-of-mouth praise among moviegoers will vault this modest Danish film to international recognition. It’s a revelatory masterwork.
TIFF 2021 showcased a few more must-see documentaries, including the gripping “The Rescue” from Oscar winning directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“Free Solo”) chronicling the 2018 rescue of a team of young soccer players trapped deep inside a flooded Thailand cave. I also had a grand time with “Don’t Make Me Over,” starring the always-amazing Dionne Warwick; and “Becoming Cousteau,” the life story of the legendary French conservationist and marine explorer.
As far as Oscar caliber performances, it was a particular pleasure to watch Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in their prime (she’s 71 and he’s 73) in “The Good House” — certain to be a sleeper hit in art house cinemas; and Benedict Cumberbatch as an always menacing and often nude cowboy in the beautifully savage “The Power of the Dog,” a neo-western from director Jane Campion (“The Piano”).
“The Power of the Dog” opens in November. No word yet on distribution for “The Good House,” but I can’t help but think the buzz of Ms. Weaver’s and Mr. Kline’s performances (they last co-starred nearly three decades ago) will propel the film to much-deserved attention.