“Mixing the rock stars of mountain biking with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes,” said Mitchell Milbauer, account coordinator with Meteorite PR — that’s what “Teton Gravity Research’s latest film ‘Esperanto’ explores,” he said, “how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be.”
Esperanto is a language that is a mix of many widely spoken European languages. It was created with the goal of having the whole world have a common second language, helping bring together different nations and belief systems, and help end war.
The film, premiering at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at The Egyptian Theatre, seeks to show the universal thrill of high-speed racing, steep drops and incredible tricks.
“The sacred ritual of the ride might sound different all across the world,” the movie’s website said, “whether it’s a full-face getting pulled down to drop into a big jump line or wheeling a beat-up bike out of a mud hut to pedal to school — but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak.”
Shot in 120 cities around the world, from Japan, Zambia, Ecuador, Spain to the United States, “Esperanto” focuses heavily on breath-taking cinematography. Action and adventure director Jeremy Grant filmed it in 8K resolution in conjunction with making some of the most stunning mountain bike footage ever captured.
““We wanted a mixture of stories to highlight how global cycling is,” Grant said in a press release. “I was really excited to explore this idea of common ground, whether it be the big names like Semenuk and Zink, or names you’ve never heard of, like Rene and Gift. All of the performances were amazing. That’s what is special about this film, every segment is vastly unique and shot from different corners of the globe.”