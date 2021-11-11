It’s a rare moment that I’m this excited for my friends, family and … oh heck, anyone that really loves great movies, to see a new film. But “Belfast” — head and shoulders the best film of the year — is one of those extraordinary wonders of the cinema that can fill your heart, offer a life lesson or two, and then send you back to the real world a better person (think “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “Once,” “The Station Agent” or “Silver Linings Playbook”). Indeed, “Belfast” may be a bit too pleasing, enchanting so much of the general public, that some critics may choose to sport an impassive suit of armor just to be contrary. Sorry, but that just won’t make “Belfast” any less wonderful.
For me, the moment this year that movies got great again was quite specific: Sept. 12, 2021, a pleasant late summer evening, 5:30 p.m., inside Toronto’s cavernous Roy Thomson Hall. The lights dimmed; and a spotlight followed Cameron Bailey, artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival as he walked to center stage.
“I’ve been a big fan of Kenneth Branagh’s films for many years, and one of the things that I most appreciate is that he’s able to tackle those big, robust, timeless myths that we get from stories like ‘Henry V,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ even ‘Thor,’” said Bailey. “But perhaps the most delible myth that any of us can have comes from our own story. And that’s something that you will see tonight.”
For certain, Branagh is a man of many talents — he’s one of the few artists to be nominated for a Best Actor and Best Director Oscar in the same year (the club includes Messrs. Beatty, Costner, and Eastwood) — but “Belfast” is once-in-a-lifetime film, especially when that lifetime is Branagh’s own.
“The story of my childhood, which inspired the film, is that story of the point when, in everyone’s life, the child crosses over into adulthood,” Branagh told a gaggle of reporters, including yours truly, the morning following his TIFF premiere. “At the beginning of the film, we experience a world of transition from a kind of idyll — neighborliness, sunshine and community — turned upside down by the arrival of a mob who pass through like a swam of bees and lay waste to this peace. And that is exactly how I remember it.”
In the summer of 1969, 9-year-old Buddy (a joyous performance from Jude Hill) knows exactly who he is and where he belongs. Yes, he’s working-class, but happy, loved, and safe. His world is a fast and funny street-life, lived large in the community that laughs together and sticks together.
While Buddy’s “Ma” (a luminous Caitriona Balfe) tries to keep “Belfast’s” vigilante law and chaos from her family’s doorstep, “Pa” (the equally radiant Jamie Dornan) works away in England, trying to make enough money to support the family. Buddy thinks he knows what to expect from his heroes — he spends hours at the cinema in front of Westerns like “High Noon” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” — but can Da be the hero Buddy needs him to be? And might Ma sacrifice her past, deeply rooted in North Belfast, in order to protect her family’s future? And how can Buddy’s beloved grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds) be kept safe? The answers lie in Buddy’s compelling, funny, poignant and heartbreaking journey through the joy and despair of family relationships, all accompanied by the dancing, music and laughter that only the Irish can muster when the world turns upside down.
When the lights came up following “Belfast’s” TIFF premiere, Branagh stepped to the stage to answer a few audience questions, the first about how and when Branagh penned his modern masterpiece. It was no surprise that Branagh focused on it so intensely during the first months of the pandemic.
“Lockdown teaches you … .“ He took a long pause. “Well, lockdown teaches you whether you like it or not, about the things that were precious … .” Another long pause. “Things that were precious, things that were simple … ” He trailed off and broke into tears.
The audience, many of them also crying, cheered; and days later awarded “Belfast” the festival’s coveted People’s Choice Award. Soon enough, you, too, will see why “Belfast” has to be the odds-on favorite to take home next year’s Oscar.