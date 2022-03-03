Tickets now available for the Les Bois Film Fest

The sixth annual Les Bois Film Festival from the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley is coming up on Saturday, April 9. The Egyptian Theater will hold two showings of the selected films at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
The festival, which is returning after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID, is a celebration of nature, local food and farmland protection, habitat restoration, and inspiring stories of outdoor adventures.
It features films produced locally in Idaho and films made on the opposite side of the globe, but the common theme of environmental care and celebration resonates with the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley’s mission, according to Emma Stammer, development and administrative manager for the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.
“The goal of the film festival is to bring awareness to the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, our work, and inspire viewers to forge a deeper connection with the natural world,” Stammer said in an email.
Land Trust of the Treasure Valley is a private, nonprofit organization that since 1996 has worked to protect and preserve the beautiful land and environment of the Treasure Valley.
By working with private landowners, developers, government agencies and citizens the trust creatively protects open spaces — and conserves wildlife habitats, outdoor recreation areas, special ecosystems, watersheds and view sheds. LTTV works to ensure the Treasure Valley grows sustainable and conserves the land for generations to come.
Filmmakers have submitted films over the last few months for LTTV and the board of directors to select, and the final film selection will be announced soon on LTTV’s website and social media, according to Stammer.
Tickets are on sale now, and the event can sell out, so it is important to purchase tickets early. More details and the link to purchase tickets can be found at lttv.org.