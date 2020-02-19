There’s no need to buy a flight and pack a bag to France to catch the latest in French cinema anytime soon. The third-annual Tournées Film Festival at Boise State University will return for three weeks of showcasing significant selections of French films. The six selected films, each paired with subtitles, encapsulate diverse filmmaking, and genres shown will include fiction, animation, documentary and repertory films.
The FACE Foundation, in partnership with the Cultural Services division of the French Embassy, provides grants to American colleges and universities to promote French cinema. Over 650 universities have participated since its conception in 1995. Through the Tournées Film Festival people in Boise have a rare opportunity to expand their film diets and indulge in a language other than English.
Members of the Boise State community will present each film and follow up with a post-film discussion. Kicking off the festival is Claire Simon’s The Competition, a film depicting the the trials and obstacles aspiring filmmakers must overcome for a chance of admission to the esteemed Parisian school of cinema, La Fémis.
Throughout the festival films will explore a range of compelling stories: a man living in a female-occupied village following a coup d’état in 1851, a look into the beginning of HIV and AIDS activism group Act Up, various heartwarming tales about animated farm animals, the downfall of financer and embezzler Alexandre Stavisky, and ending with a film starring an unlikely duo: 89-year-old Agnès Varda and renowned young street artist JR.
Audiences have an opportunity to see beyond subtitles and participate in rich conversations around French cinema.
Screenings will be at 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, Feb. 20- March 6, at the Micron Business and Economics Building in 1301 Skaggs Hall. This event is open and free to the public.