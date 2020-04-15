Across the nation movie theaters are dark, and The Flicks is no exception_but the local theater has found a way to connect people to film, with some of the theatrical releases The Flicks had planned to show this spring set to be made available for online streaming.
“People are missing movies,” said Owner Carole Skinner. “So we have to give our customers a way to see movies.”
The Flicks will stream The Roads Not Taken starring Javier Bardem, and will continue showing movies online until it re-opens. A link on The Flicks' website lets patrons pay and then watch the movie. The next film in line will be Sorry We Missed You. Tickets are $12 each, and half of the proceeds go to The Flicks.
Skinner said there’s nothing like the theater for watching film, and the move to online screening is a temporary one. Once the theater re-opens it will discontinue streaming its slated films online.
“There’s no substitute for seeing a movie in a theater. This is second best, but not the best way,” said Skinner. “The quality is better in a theater and that’s something we care about.”
Once The Flicks re-opens Skinner said the theater will do all that it can to make people feel comfortable coming to the movies again, but for now streaming can help with the revenue and give people something to enjoy at home.
“One thing I’m thinking is we’re going to create spaced-out seating for people, anything to make them feel comfortable,” said Skinner. “We really appreciate the people supporting us and we’ll stream movies as long as we’re closed.”