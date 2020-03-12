The Sun Valley Film Festival is the latest event to cancel over concerns about coronavirus COVID-19. Instead of rescheduling for a later date, the festival has cancelled its 2020 schedule and plans on returning in 2021, its 10th anniversary.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s Festival. The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021,” Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan wrote in a news release.
Community events around the region have responded similarly. Treefort Music Festival announced it would postpone until September. Nationally, sports leagues including the NBA and NHL have cancelled their seasons.
The news release states that it was a difficult decision, being an economic boon to the Wood River Valley, but felt it was best to cancel out of caution. It has not yet decided how to proceed with ticket holders, according to the release.