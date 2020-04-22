With social distancing becoming the new norm, drive-in movie theaters could become more fashionable. That's the idea the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In is banking on, the theater is opening Friday, April 24.
"I've been here since 1933, my dad built the theater when I was 14," said Karen Cornwell, former owner and current staff member of the Motor-Vu. "So it's been in the family for three generations. It used to be the Boomers bringing their grandkids and now it's the next generation."
The Parma Motor-Vu will show two movies at dusk with a limited snack bar on its opening weekend. The theater will screen Onward, an animated Disney movie about two elf brothers on a quest; and Call of the Wild, a movie based on the novel by Jack London.
"We got a lot of people contacting us—there's a lot of interest," said Cornwell. "The family experience is the best for watching movies; we'll play whatever we can get our hands on. Drive-in theaters are a destination and an experience. People love it."