Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour

For one night only, ‘B’ prepared for the hottest takes on film since Statler and Waldorf. Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) is a cult classic show that hilariously riffed on B rated movies, and on Sunday, Feb. 9, it will grace the Morrison Center, part of show-creator Joel Hodgson’s final live tour. Joining Hodgson onstage will be Nate Begle as the robot Crow, Yvonne Freese as Gypsy, Emily Marsh as Cambot and Conor McGiffin as Tom Servo.
“All of us on stage, Joel, Yvonne, Emily, Conor and I, we have such great chemistry and our sensibilities and senses of humor all jive,” wrote Begle in an email. “We have repeat moments that kill us every time, and surprisingly we often find something new that cracks us up.”
What Hodgson created with MST3K was comedy gold. The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alternates between two films: an early Jean-Claude Van Damme film called No Retreat, No Surrender, and a 1960 British horror film Circus of Horrors. For the Boise performance, audiences can expect to see Circus of Horrors. Tickets start at $22.50
MST3K first aired in 1988 and was later picked up by Comedy Central for seven seasons. It then moved to The Sci-Fi Channel, where it ran until 1999. Netflix revamped the show in 2017. In total, there are 217 MST3K episodes and one movie. All of the movies that MST3K uses are hilarious and thoroughly vetted by the crew.
“The MST3K Team has great taste,” wrote Begle. “Sometimes, the planets align and light cascades upon a movie so wonderfully awful that every soul is powerless against its pull. And thus, the movie is chosen.”
For those unfamiliar with the plot, the show begins with a janitor (played by Robinson) being trapped by two mad scientists and forced to watch B-rated movies in a satellite orbiting the earth named The Satellite of Love. Fearing for his own sanity, Robinson decides to build three robots (Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot and Gypsy) to keep him company. Together, they watch the films and, to delightfully comic results, suffer the consequences. This show should be no different, delivering a lot of laughs while the audience and cast watch the movie together.
“The show live has an amazing energy, fueled by the fans in the audience,” said Begle. “All of us up there on stage feed off of it, and it’s glorious.”
—Tracy Bringhurst