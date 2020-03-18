There are a couple of rather wonderful independent films at the cinema right now. I’m sad to report that Hope Gap isn’t one of them. To be sure, Hope Gap showcases two fabulous actors: Annette Benning and Bill Nighy. But this film’s floodwaters of marital angst are so turbulent that the emotional fallout might have spiraled even the late Edward Albee into a cold sweat.
Conversely, I’m highly recommending Emma (coincidentally co-starring Nighy) and Wendy (a fresh take on the Peter Pan legend); but even hip boots can’t schlepp through Hope Gap’s bothersome burdens. It’s just too much of a 100-minute slog in already-trying times.
—George Prentice