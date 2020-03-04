Amy Poehler will be an honoree of the 2020 Sun Valley Film Festival, March 18-22. One week after announcing its first slate of films, the boutique festival announced that the comic actress/author/producer will receive the Vision Award, previously presented to Clint Eastwood, Geena Davis and Meg Ryan.
Actor Winston Duke (Black Panther, Get Out) will receive the SVFF Rising Star Award and Sundance Festival award-winning filmmaker Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) will be presented with the Pioneer Award.
Full details at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
—George Prentice