Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Just before I joined a pre-sunrise cue for one of what turned out to be a few dozen movies — nearly all of them wonderful — at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, I slipped into a midtown Toronto coffee shop for some pre-dawn liquid encouragement. Half-awake, I handed over some Canadian currency and noticed that the barista was neatly smoothing out the crease from my $20 Canadian bill before sliding it into the register. I looked down on the currency and there she was — Elizabeth II, who had died the day before. I noticed a slight smile on the barista’s face, prompting me to ask if I might have the currency back and pay instead via credit card. I explained, “I’m American, and it’s not as if we have a lot of these.” I handed her a Visa and tucked the bill back into my pocket in the same fashion that my grandfather once saved a One Pound banknote with King George V’s image on it, so that he could pass it on to me when I was a lad. Indeed, this has been a compelling September of reflection.

Little did I know that the movie that I was about to watch would be a from-the-heart remembrance of a family and one particular boy who would ultimately become one of the greatest storytellers of our times. The advance whisper of “The Fabelmans” was that Steven Spielberg’s newest film would be “loosely based” on his childhood. But following the screening, Spielberg himself made it quite clear that much of his own family’s story was reflected in “The Fablemans,” “frame-for-frame” or “word-for-word.” Interesting? For sure. But the real news here is how much of a joy “The Fabelmans” is. I adore this film and can’t wait for you to see it. I’ll have plenty more to say as it approaches its North American release come Thanksgiving. But in the meantime, a HUGE warning: if someone starts telling you about the final scenes of “The Fabelmans,” plug your ears, run from the room, do anything possible so as not to spoil the experience for yourself. At the wrap of this year’s festival, “The Fabelmans” was awarded the top People’s Choice honor, a big boost for its Oscar chances. A number of previous People’s Choice winners — from “Chariots of Fire” to Nomadland” — have gone on to win Best Picture.

Recommended for you

Load comments