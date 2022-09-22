Just before I joined a pre-sunrise cue for one of what turned out to be a few dozen movies — nearly all of them wonderful — at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, I slipped into a midtown Toronto coffee shop for some pre-dawn liquid encouragement. Half-awake, I handed over some Canadian currency and noticed that the barista was neatly smoothing out the crease from my $20 Canadian bill before sliding it into the register. I looked down on the currency and there she was — Elizabeth II, who had died the day before. I noticed a slight smile on the barista’s face, prompting me to ask if I might have the currency back and pay instead via credit card. I explained, “I’m American, and it’s not as if we have a lot of these.” I handed her a Visa and tucked the bill back into my pocket in the same fashion that my grandfather once saved a One Pound banknote with King George V’s image on it, so that he could pass it on to me when I was a lad. Indeed, this has been a compelling September of reflection.
Little did I know that the movie that I was about to watch would be a from-the-heart remembrance of a family and one particular boy who would ultimately become one of the greatest storytellers of our times. The advance whisper of “The Fabelmans” was that Steven Spielberg’s newest film would be “loosely based” on his childhood. But following the screening, Spielberg himself made it quite clear that much of his own family’s story was reflected in “The Fablemans,” “frame-for-frame” or “word-for-word.” Interesting? For sure. But the real news here is how much of a joy “The Fabelmans” is. I adore this film and can’t wait for you to see it. I’ll have plenty more to say as it approaches its North American release come Thanksgiving. But in the meantime, a HUGE warning: if someone starts telling you about the final scenes of “The Fabelmans,” plug your ears, run from the room, do anything possible so as not to spoil the experience for yourself. At the wrap of this year’s festival, “The Fabelmans” was awarded the top People’s Choice honor, a big boost for its Oscar chances. A number of previous People’s Choice winners — from “Chariots of Fire” to Nomadland” — have gone on to win Best Picture.
Another Oscar-bound premiere that leapt from the screen and onto best-of-year lists at TIFF was “Women Talking,” written and directed by Toronto native Sarah Polley. One of the best ensembles in recent memory, the women of “Women Talking” are no less than Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand as isolated Mennonites who have little time to decide their fate. While nearly every male from their colony has been arrested on accusations of sexual abuse (but will soon be posting bail and returning to the community), the women must quickly decide whether to forgive the men (none of the women think that’s an option), stay and fight for their lives or leave the colony forever. Suffice to say, “Women Talking” opens in December and it undoubtedly have people … well, talking.
Let me circle back to British royalty to share my particular affection for “The Lost King,” which is scheduled to open here in early October. Full disclosure: I’ll cue for nearly anything that stars Sally Hawkins or Steve Coogan. Here, we get both. It’s based on the hard-to-believe-but-true story of an amateur historian (Hawkins), whose unrelenting research was met with incomprehension by friends and family, but ultimately discovered the remains of King Richard III beneath a U.K. parking lot. It’s a life-affirming story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on her nation’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history. It’s quite delicious.
There’s much more to share in the weeks and months to come. Rest assured; some truly great movies are heading your way.