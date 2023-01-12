It won’t come as much of a surprise that one of the great joys in my life is seeing great films before they open, and then having the privilege of sharing that news. And during my day job, I get to spend time on air, talking with big thinkers. When those constellations align, it’s quite wonderful. Since last September, I’ve been anxious to chat about “The Whale,” one of the most talked about (and debated) films of the season. And I’ve been equally eager to share with you highlights of my conversation with Idaho native Samuel D. Hunter, author of “The Whale.”
Let’s not bury the lede: I can’t wait for you to see “The Whale,” primarily for its message of … wait for it … hope. In spite of what you may have read or heard elsewhere about “The Whale,” pushing through the pain endured by the 600-plus pound Charlie (Brendan Fraser) is indeed hope.
“You can look at this entire story as people desperately trying to save one another in very complicated ways … failing at it … and then maybe succeeding. I agree with you, I think it’s all about hope,” Hunter told me after “The Whale” debuted to a rare but sustained standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I think we live in incredibly cynical times. And I also think that it’s really easy for cynicism to masquerade as sophistication or intelligence. And I believe in my bones that cynicism is cheap and easy. Having faith in other people is way harder than thinking that the world is garbage.”
Could we just pause for a moment? I implore you to re-read Mr. Hunter’s remarks one more time. I’ll wait for you right here while you do.
Wow. Right?
And therein lies the pulse of “The Whale.” Its story offers much more than just darkness. It’s a soaring character study of a man wrestling with the enormity of his regret, the duty of fatherhood, and the feasibility of goodness itself. At its core, “The Whale” is a story about transformation and transcendence, one man’s odyssey into himself and out of his body, a journey through the depths of grief toward the possibility of salvation.
Now, a word or two about that body. There are plenty of debates raging across social media about Fraser going through about two-and-a-half hours of makeup each day before strapping on 300 pounds of sculpted prosthetics to play a morbidly obese man. I must admit that prior to seeing “The Whale” in Toronto, I, too, approached the film with a good amount of skepticism. I was in no mood for another movie repeating the “tragic fat person” trope (think “Shallow Hal,” “Misery” or even “Marty”). No, “The Whale” is none of that. Fraser’s performance pushes through all of that history and delivers a full-scale emotional intelligence and soaring character study of a man wrestling with the enormity of regret, duty of fatherhood, and the feasibility of goodness itself. At its core, “The Whale” is a story about transformation and transcendence.
After the TIFF premiere, Fraser said he fell in love with Charlie through Hunter’s script.
“Sam sets real life to poetry. He brings values and purpose,” said Fraser. “And Sam was there on set every day, and his input was indispensable.”
But long before there was “The Whale’s” “poetry,” there was Hunter’s pain.
“I grew up gay in Idaho, and I self-medicated with food for a good long time while in my 20s,” Hunter told me. “I had a lot of unprocessed emotions from attending a fundamentalist Christian school where my sexuality came to bear in an ugly way, and that emerged in my unhealthy relationship with food.”
But many years later, as a struggling playwright in the New York area (he had penned about a dozen unsuccessful plays), Hunter said he threw “all of the rules out the window” and “I began writing a story that was scary for me to write, but a story that I needed to tell. It all just came pouring out of me.”
What poured out, “The Whale,” the play, went on to become a successful Off-Broadway drama, winning the coveted Obie Award. But director Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) instead saw the play as a perfect film project, and that the much-admired but long-missed Fraser would be the perfect Charlie.
And isn’t all of this what great cinema is all about? The magic of skilled up-close camera work coupled with the power of the word. And all of it puts us into the shoes of someone we might otherwise never have wondered about, reminding us that all the promise of love and redemption is there, not just for Charlie, but for any one of us.