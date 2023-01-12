BW_RegColumn_George Prentice.tif

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It won’t come as much of a surprise that one of the great joys in my life is seeing great films before they open, and then having the privilege of sharing that news. And during my day job, I get to spend time on air, talking with big thinkers. When those constellations align, it’s quite wonderful. Since last September, I’ve been anxious to chat about “The Whale,” one of the most talked about (and debated) films of the season. And I’ve been equally eager to share with you highlights of my conversation with Idaho native Samuel D. Hunter, author of “The Whale.”

Let’s not bury the lede: I can’t wait for you to see “The Whale,” primarily for its message of … wait for it … hope. In spite of what you may have read or heard elsewhere about “The Whale,” pushing through the pain endured by the 600-plus pound Charlie (Brendan Fraser) is indeed hope.

Recommended for you

Load comments