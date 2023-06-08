Support Local Journalism


I’m convinced documentaries keep getting better and better. Truth be told, I can’t say the same for narrative features. To be sure, there is greatness in narratives; I just don’t see superb dramas getting progressively better. Too many fits and starts. That said, the bar is repeatedly raised for non-fiction features. When did it start? Well, you tell me. The ‘70s had “Harlan County, USA,” “Hearts and Minds” and “Woodstock;” the ‘80s and ‘90s gave us “The Times of Harvey Milk” and “When We Were Kings.” But something extraordinary happened at the turn of the century when we entered a platinum age of greatness: “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Amy Capturing the Friedmans,” “Citizenfour,” “The Cove,” “The Fog of War,” “Free Solo,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “March of the Penguins,” “RBG” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Just listing them is a thrill.

Which brings me to The Flicks … quite literally, which has always provided safe haven for feature-length docs. And right now, there are three that deserve your attention.

