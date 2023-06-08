I’m convinced documentaries keep getting better and better. Truth be told, I can’t say the same for narrative features. To be sure, there is greatness in narratives; I just don’t see superb dramas getting progressively better. Too many fits and starts. That said, the bar is repeatedly raised for non-fiction features. When did it start? Well, you tell me. The ‘70s had “Harlan County, USA,” “Hearts and Minds” and “Woodstock;” the ‘80s and ‘90s gave us “The Times of Harvey Milk” and “When We Were Kings.” But something extraordinary happened at the turn of the century when we entered a platinum age of greatness: “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Amy Capturing the Friedmans,” “Citizenfour,” “The Cove,” “The Fog of War,” “Free Solo,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “March of the Penguins,” “RBG” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Just listing them is a thrill.
Which brings me to The Flicks … quite literally, which has always provided safe haven for feature-length docs. And right now, there are three that deserve your attention.
“Born in Chicago” is already playing, so I better make this quick so you can see this fascinating exploration of the rich history of the Chicago blues scene asap. Appropriately narrated by eternal Blues Brother Dan Aykroyd, “Born in Chicago” takes us back to the late 1950s when the blues-scene was at a crossroads. Many of the art form’s patriarchs — Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf — were still playing in many of the blues clubs on Chicago’s south side. But the next generation of African Americans had begun discovering the sounds of Motown and Stax and saw the blues of their parents and grandparents as antiquated, a remnant of an era best left to the past. At the same time, many white adolescents were just discovering what they deemed to be “mysterious” or even “forbidden” music. What a beautifully strange intersection. And as a result, “Born in Chicago” includes Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Steve Miller and other modern legends about their own influences born of Chicago’s black blues clubs.
A very different slice of Americana is showcased in “It Ain’t Over,” a deliciously warm love letter to Lawrence Peter Berra. Who’s that? Sorry … of course we’re talking about Yogi, one of baseball’s all-time great superstars. Now, many generations will only know Yogi Berra for his … well, his Yogi-sms, which initially appeared to be head-scratching philosophical nuggets but ultimately became fashionable catch-phrases which made Yogi an endearing figure of American pop culture. C’mon. You know which ones I’m talking about: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” “If the world were perfect, it wouldn’t be.” But what “It Ain’t Over” does so brilliantly well is remind us of what an amazing person Lawrence Berra was: a D-Day Navy veteran who became an unlikely superstar in America’s pastime. He caught the only perfect game in World Series history. He appeared in no fewer than 75 World Series games, a record that still stands. Yet we only choose to remember him for his Yogi-isms. Here’s another way to look at it: in 2015, Major League Baseball honored what it called the “four greatest living baseball players of all time,” as Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays all walked to centerfield. Yogi Berra was nowhere to be seen. He was home. That, in spite of the fact that he was chosen to be the league MVP more than any of those four and had more World Series championship rings (10) — more than all of the other four combined. Trust me, you’ll love this brilliant documentary which includes great participation from Bob Costas and the wonderful Billy Crystal.
My final recommendation is for a lower-key, gentle film that will need a bit of love. It’s not the funniest, sexiest, or most provocative film you’ll see this year, but it’s wonderful indeed. “Geographies of a Solitude” is an immersion into the rich ecosystem of Sable Island, a remote sliver of land in the Northwest Atlantic, off the coast of Nova Scotia and perched at the edge of the continental shelf. It is home to countless seals, wild horses and more than a few shipwrecks. The island’s mythology and legend lured filmmaker Jacquelyn Mills; and it’s where she turned her camera to Zoe Lucas who has lived on the island for 40 years. The island’s lifecycles endure, in spite of the marine litter of all sizes that persistently washes to the shores. But Lucas is the island’s unofficial caretaker. “Geographies of Solitude” will take you someplace you’ve never been before, yet you will be richer for the visit — another example of this amazing age of documentaries that we roam.