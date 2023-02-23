I truly believe that in the history of the Motion Picture Academy, there have been some short subjects that weren’t the best shorts of the year, they were head-and-shoulders the best films of any length that year. On my short list of the best of the best are “The Red Balloon” (1956), “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” (1963) and “Hair Love” (2018). Chuck Jones, the man who elevated Looney Tunes to an Oscar-winning fine art, produced a 1972 animated short of “A Christmas Carol” that I think is the best adaptation of Mr. Dickens’ classic. And Mr. Jones’ “What’s Opera, Doc?” (1956) is minute-for-minute (just about 7 of them) movie magic. Don’t take my word for it. The Library of Congress included it in its National Film Registry.
Which brings me to one of the highlights of award season — this year’s curated showcase of Oscar-nominated animated and live action short subjects, now screening at The Flicks in Boise. I’ve said it before and it’s worth repeating: You are absolutely bet-the-house-on-it guaranteed to see an Oscar winner BEFORE the ceremony. Seriously. One of them has to win, right?
You can’t miss in choosing either the live action or animated bundle — they’re presented in separate screenings — but you’re best advised to catch both. There are so many gems. My favorite of the lot has to be:
”The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.” This was the Christmas present I never saw coming. I first caught it on the BBC, which had commissioned the film to premiere on Christmas Eve. Apple + soon thereafter gifted it to North America. It’s a story of kindness, courage, and hope. Crafted in hand-drawn animation, it’s based on the bestseller that made its way to the New York Times bestseller list, and holds the record for the most consecutive weeks on the U.K.’s Sunday Times. The Independent reported that the Christmas Eve broadcast “left TV viewers in floods of tears.” Half-a-world away, I was right there with them.
I also loved Australia’s ”An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It.” It’s won prizes in its native land, as well as China, France and Ireland. This 11-minute chucklefest is about a young telemarketer confronted by a talking ostrich which convinces the young fellow that the universe is stop motion animation, perhaps the most meta-movie moment of the year. The telemarketer must then put aside his dwindling toaster sales and focus on convincing his colleagues of his terrifying discovery that we are all (gulp) animated.
Among the live action shorts is the wonderful ”Le Pupille,” produced by Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity,” “Roma”), who knows a thing or two about Oscar — he’s been nominated 11 times and won four. Here’s a holiday tale of desire, freedom, innocence and fantasy. The setting is a Catholic school in 1940s Italy, where one of the more precocious tykes has her hopes set on a slice of Christmas cake. Unfortunately, between her and that tasty reward is a wily Mother Superior.
Another Christmastime is the backdrop of ”Nattrikken” (Night Ride), from Norway, a brilliant balance of humor and high drama. On a bitterly cold December night, an unsuspecting woman steps inside a train to warm herself, but soon thereafter is mistaken as the train’s hijacker. In short order, instead of a villain she’s a hero when she comes to the rescue of a trans woman aboard the train. It won the Best Short prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it takes home an Oscar as well.
”La Valise Rouge” (The Red Suitcase) comes from Luxembourg. Set in an airport, this taut 17-minutes follows a 16-year-old Iranian teenager who is frightened (as are we) from the get-go. She has arrived in Luxembourg as part of an arranged marriage, and the tension quickly builds as she reluctantly retrieves a red suitcase at the arrivals carousel. Awaiting her outside the door of the airport is … well, that would be spoiling the discovery. It’s a mini-masterpiece.
”An Irish Goodbye” takes place in … well, you can guess. Here we meet a young man with Down syndrome and his estranged brother. They’ve come together because of their mum’s untimely passing and to make good on her final wish for the two.
The 2023 Oscars are set for Sunday, March 12, so you have some time to catch all these well-deserved nominees and guess which ones will emerge as winners. But don’t let the ceremony keep you from going, before or after the ceremony. Ultimately, you’re the real winner.