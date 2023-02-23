Support Local Journalism


I truly believe that in the history of the Motion Picture Academy, there have been some short subjects that weren’t the best shorts of the year, they were head-and-shoulders the best films of any length that year. On my short list of the best of the best are “The Red Balloon” (1956), “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” (1963) and “Hair Love” (2018). Chuck Jones, the man who elevated Looney Tunes to an Oscar-winning fine art, produced a 1972 animated short of “A Christmas Carol” that I think is the best adaptation of Mr. Dickens’ classic. And Mr. Jones’ “What’s Opera, Doc?” (1956) is minute-for-minute (just about 7 of them) movie magic. Don’t take my word for it. The Library of Congress included it in its National Film Registry.

Which brings me to one of the highlights of award season — this year’s curated showcase of Oscar-nominated animated and live action short subjects, now screening at The Flicks in Boise. I’ve said it before and it’s worth repeating: You are absolutely bet-the-house-on-it guaranteed to see an Oscar winner BEFORE the ceremony. Seriously. One of them has to win, right?

