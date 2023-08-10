Perusing the social media sites of The Flicks, there’s a delightful collection of pink-clad fans of “Barbie,” the runaway bestselling film of the summer (and quickly climbing the chart of the most successful films of the decade). Fans across the globe are raiding their (and their friends’) closets to be pretty in pink (yes, that includes you too, guys) and they’re queuing up to see what has already become a billion-dollar success.
Only 29 solo-directing efforts have ever cracked the $1 billion box office ceiling. That would be 28 men and 1 woman — “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig. Even more impressive: no film in Warner Bros. history has … well, let me just pause there for a moment. Think about Warner Bros. for second. This is the studio of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Exorcist,” “The Lord of the Rings” odyssey, plus the “Harry Potter,” “Mad Max,” “Matrix,” “Batman,” and “Superman” franchises. No movie in the studio’s 100-year history has sold so many tickets so fast as “Barbie.” Plus, her provocative film has attracted some of the best critical notices in recent memory. Ms. Gerwig is already a three-time Academy Award nominee (“Lady Bird,” “Little Women”) and it’s a fair bet that she’s Oscar-bound again.
Meanwhile, back to downtown Boise, where the team behind the counter at The Flicks have been thinking outside the proverbial box..
“We love our regulars, but we also started thinking about how we might get … let’s say a younger crowd that may not know about us just yet,” said Hannah Williams. “So, we tried a few things that might attract … well, perhaps some college kids. So, we started with a couple of drinks.”
That would be “The Barbie” and “The Ken.” Not the dolls, mind you. The drinks.
“‘The Barbie’ is rose’, sparkling water, some strawberry flavoring and it’s served with a Red Vine straw,” said Williams. “‘The Ken’ is non-alcoholic. It’s Italian soda, with a special cream — strawberry coconut flavored. And it also comes with a Red Vine straw. So, yes, they taste really good, but they also match a lot of people’s outfits when they come in. And then our kitchen team came up with some fun food items, too.”
Amalie Bolinder was beaming with pride. And for good reason. They and their colleagues push out some delish dishes every day at The Flicks. And with a wink and a smile, their Barbie-themed treats are eye popping.
“There’s the ‘Barbie Blondie,’” said Bolinder, pointing to a new take on the popular dessert bar. “It’s a strawberry lemonade blondie, and they’ve been selling out so fast. We bake them for our weekend shows.”
For their next inspiration, Bolinder perused some of The Flicks’ menus from years ago.
“I was looking at some old pictures and found a photo of an old menu that said we once served a Malibu Chicken sandwich,” they said.
That’s right. Malibu. As in Malibu Barbie. Baby Boomers will remember that Malibu Barbie, which featured a deep-tanned Barbie, was all the rage in the early 1970s. Malibu Barbie and Malibu Ken were the quintessential golden couple (sister Malibu Skipper, cousin Malibu Francie, and sun-soaked Malibu P.J. and Malibu Christie soon followed). Stefanie Deutsch, author of “Barbie: The First 30 Years,” dubbed it, “the golden time of vintage Barbies.”
“So, I instantly thought of Malibu Barbie when I thought we could reintroduce our Malibu Chicken sandwich,” said Bolinder. The sandwich includes chicken, of course, with some ham, Swiss cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Chips and a pepperoncini is on the side.”
Now about the movie. Actually, about those two movies. You know, “Barbenheimer,” the phenomenon of a growing number of filmgoers pairing “Barbie” with the three-hour epic “Oppenheimer” in one day.
“Barbenheimer is actually driving a lot of our business lately,” said Bolinder, “Especially on weekends when people have the time. So, if you come in on the same day for the double-feature, you can get a Barbenheimer admission for $16. Separately in the evening, it would be $10 apiece.”
“And yes, we have a special Barbenheimer guide for anyone who wants to see Barbie first and then Oppenheimer,” said Williams. “Or vice versa. We’ll guide them through their options.”
And then, of course, there are those pink dress-ups.
“Some have sparkles, feathers and other accessories,” said Williams. “But always some pink.”
For instance, there’s Scott McLean, in pink shirt and shorts, no less. His photo is on The Flicks social media, alongside his seat mate. I think her name is Lauren.