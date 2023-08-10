Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Wait … is that who I think it is?

Perusing the social media sites of The Flicks, there’s a delightful collection of pink-clad fans of “Barbie,” the runaway bestselling film of the summer (and quickly climbing the chart of the most successful films of the decade). Fans across the globe are raiding their (and their friends’) closets to be pretty in pink (yes, that includes you too, guys) and they’re queuing up to see what has already become a billion-dollar success.

Recommended for you

Load comments