Now, where were we? Oh yes … Tom. You remember Tom, yes? He’s the Irish socialist and former chauffeur to the Crawleys who falls in love with Lady Sybil, foils an assassination attempt on the King, becomes a father and a widower on the same day, and … (whew, take a long breath) … and then, he meets and falls in love with Lucy, whose own serpentine backstory is another head-spinner. You know — Tom.
In “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the much-anticipated cinematic return of the Crawleys et al are in attendance of the 1928 wedding of Tom and Lucy, a true upstairs/downstairs union. It’s a rather clever device to open the film, as the characters all pose for photographs. Lords, ladies, counts, countesses, man- and maidservants. Check, check, check and check.
But then, the camera sweeps us across the Cotswolds, and that oh-so-familiar legato of strings fills the soundtrack, and there … up ahead, is that Victorian castle that warmed our heats for six sentimental seasons on PBS. Truth be told, the opening titles hadn’t even settled in, and I was already having the time of my life. But alas, a jolly good Downton story can’t be all strawberries and cream.
This “New Era” of Downton opens with the Crowley family gobsmacked upon hearing some saucy news from the Dowager Violet (Dame Maggie Smith).
“Years ago, I was in France, and I met a man. It appears as if I’ve come into possession of a villa,” she says. Surveying the room where everyone else’s jaw has hit the floor, Violet retires to her quarters with one of the best exit lines of all time. “I will leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”
After recuperating from the shock, the Crawleys learn that Violet wants to leave the villa to Tom’s baby daughter Sybbie (named for her late mother). All of Violet’s other great grandchildren are provided for but little Sybbie stands to inherit nothing, and Violet wants to take care of her. Naturally, the rest of the family are curious and desperately want to unravel the backstory as to why Violet has been left such an extravagant gift by someone they’ve never met, let alone heard of. Violet’s son (and Sybbie’ s grandfather) Robert (Hugh Bonneville) decides to travel to France (with a good many of the Crawleys in tow) to investigate. But just before they depart, Robert receives another bit of surprising news: a film company wants to set their latest silent movie at Downton. Robert thinks it’s a grotesque idea, but with an exuberant offer on the table, and a quick tour of a horribly leaking attic, he reluctantly concedes that daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery) should do what she thinks best.
With two rich and wonderful parallel story lines, Downton creator/screenwriter Julian Fellowes keeps the pace of “Downton Abbey: A New Era” spit-spot. Indeed, other filmmakers would be well advised to take note here. Fellowes is, if anything, generous with his content and economical with our time. Apart from character development, one of his greatest skills is crafting dialogue for 20 main characters while giving them all a “piece of the action.” To accomplish this in a feature film is Altmanesque (we should remember that the two worked so well together in Altman’s “Gosford Park”). At a crisp two hours, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” leaves one only wanting more.
And now a word or two about Maggie Smith. Through the entire series and one previous feature film, the double Oscar winner has found a perfect late career-partner in Fellowes. He’s a superb dramatist, but his expertise in real-life comic dialogue is genius. Many of his characters, but Violet in particular, have the gift of speaking phrases that are funny, but they never remove us from what’s going on. In that sense, Fellowes never leads astray and we always return to the truth of the narrative. And Maggie Smith … oh, my. One of her many gifts is that she is rip-snorting hilarious one minute, and two minutes later she has us in tears. And she shifts those emotions with such agility that she remains true to her character’s own sense and morality.
There are plenty of hellos and goodbyes in this latest journey to Downton. My only caution to you is that you do, please, bring a tissue. The story promises you a full range of emotions, including a lot of laughter and more than a few tears. But no spoilers here. If you’ve been waiting for a reason — a profoundly good reason — to visit the cinema again, here it is.