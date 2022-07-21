Now, hear me out on this: I have one precious page to do my best to try to convince you to see a movie about a talking shell. Now, wait a minute, wait a minute; don’t turn the page yet. That next page isn’t going anywhere. I swear to you on a stack of Boise Weekly’s that “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a movie that you will not soon forget. Not because of some sideshow-like quality, mind you. No, it’s because tucked inside the inch-high shell of a charming fellow named Marcel’s beats the heart of a poet. And what poetry there is in this beautiful film.
But first, a few particulars: Marcel (the voice of ex-SNL’r Jenny Slate) is indeed a shelf who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone in an Airbnb, the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy.
I’ll pause for a moment for you to vigorously shake your head. Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, you may need to read it again.
You see, Marcel is a diminutive mollusk with one googly eye, two legs adorned by a couple of swell pink sneakers (one can’t help but think about Charlie Chaplin’s floppy shoes) and is more than a bit chatty via a falsetto voice. Cute? Perhaps, but never infantilized. Instead, Marcel is confident and self-possessed. And he and Connie’s favorite Sunday evening ritual is to curl up on the couch (a half-opened hot dog bun) to watch “60 Minutes.” They’re particular fans of Lesley Stahl. Later, Marcel crawls into bed (two pieces of Wonderbread) as Connie retires to an old-fashioned powder compact lined with cotton. By day, Marcel is a real DIY’r. He uses spilled honey on the bottom of his shoes in order to walk up walls. He fashions a kitchen blender to a clothesline to jiggle an outside apricot tree, which drops its bounty to Marcel’s delight. But Marcel is also a bit of a daydreamer — he often ponders the fate of his missing relatives (they disappeared in an unfortunate sock-drawer incident).
Enter a real life co-star known only as Dean. That would be Dean Fleisher Camp (director of the film and, along with Slate, penned the screenplay). Dean, a budding documentarian, asks to chronicle Marcel’s adventures and, in an effort to assist Marcel’s search for his missing relatives, agrees to post the videos online.
Now, let me pause again for a moment; this is where fiction and real life collide. Camp’s and Slate’s creation of the stop-motion animated Marcel began in 2010 as a three-minute short, but for the past decade, Marcel’s modest adventures have attracted tens of millions of YouTube followers. For the record, I am very late to the Marcel the Shell party because a good many of my acquaintances — mostly those under the age of 40 — have been very aware of Marcel the Shell for years, they tell me.
Back to the film (and art imitating life): Dean’s videos of Marcel become a global online phenomenon, but Marcel is saddened to realize that most viewers have little interest in helping Marcel and instead see him as a cute object of pity. And this is where Marcel, the internet sensation, departs from Marcel, the beautifully realized hero. On YouTube, Marcel is a meme or party joke; but on the big screen, Marcel gains a a greater understanding of the purity of life (and loss) when we are all brave enough to “log off” and make a real connection, or as Marcel puts it, “a community.”
The film takes a joyous serendipitous turn when a producer from “60 Minutes” calls Marcel to say that they too have seen him online but would like none other than Lesley Stahl (yes, she’s in the movie) to do a sit-down with this inch-high wonder. Nana Connie, whose health is rapidly failing, urges Marcel to do the interview. And when the CBS crew arrives to chat with Marcel and Dean, Connie slips away from the confusion, sits on a sun-drenched window sill, and recites the classic Philip Larking poem, “The Trees” before she quietly passes away:
“The trees are coming into leaf
Like something almost being said
The recent buds relax and spread,
Their greenness is a kind of grief.”
My heart jumps a beat just thinking of the scene. But Marcel’s adventures are far from over and, being a sucker for a happy ending, I can promise you nothing but smiles by the time the final credits roll. What can I say other than “Marcel the Shell” is a winner, though I’m not certain what category to put this film into. Comedy? Sure. Drama? Possibly. Animated? Kinda. Wonderful? Absolutely.