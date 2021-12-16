Comparing Macbeths is a bit of a fool’s errand, but I accepted my station as a 20th century groundling eons ago. I’ve sat, stood, perched and snored through a lifetime of Macbeths, some of them wonderful (Ian McKellan in the ‘70s, Christopher Plummer in the ‘80s, Brian Bedford in the ‘90s) and a few rather horrible (a 2000 outing starring Kelsey Grammar was one of the longest nights of my life). And now, along comes Denzel Washington as Shakespeare’s greatest protagonist. I’m happy to report that his Macbeth is, head and shoulders, breathtaking. And speaking of taking one’s breath away (spoiler alert), Macbeth’s head is divorced from its shoulders before “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is o’er. Given that Mr. Washington is matched with none other than Frances McDormand as history’s most notorious lady, this new adaptation, crafted by Ms. McDormand’s other half, Joel Cohen, is (pardon the oxymoron) a wonderful tragedy not to be missed. With five Oscars between McDormand and Washington, and an additional four won by Cohen, they would be well advised to make some room on their respective mantels for another golden statuette (or two or three).
Cohen’s Macbeth is spare to a fault; all color has been removed, and all sets and costumes are peeled of anything resembling privilege or royalty. Even a few of Shakespeare’s most over-the-top moments — the opening scene of those three hurlyburly witches, and Macbeth uttering “Is this a dagger before me?” before the specter of a mystical knife — are illusory in this smart production. For instance, instead of seeing three witches, we see only one (a petrifying Kathryn Hunter); but when the camera pans down to a pool of water, we see three shapeshifting conjurers in the reflection. And when, as Washington’s Macbeth gives voice to his doubt over his ability to murder, asking, asking “Is this a dagger I see before me?” we see not a dagger, but a dagger-like handle to the door of the bedchamber where the not-long-for-this world Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) is sleeping. It is these moments, along with a taut script (tailoring Shakespeare’s original play by more than half), that make this one of the best movie-going experiences of 2021. I hesitate to mention that it streams on Apple TV+ in January. So, I implore you to travel to the cinema for its full impact. It opens at The Flicks in Boise on New Year’s Eve.
Of a more immediate nature, there’s the oddity that is “Being the Ricardos,” writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s take on the most famous couple of television’s golden age. For the record, I have greatly admired nearly everything Mr. Sorkin has penned (though I’m still trying to forget “Molly’s Game”); and when I first heard about this project, I was more than a bit intrigued and anxious to be among the first in line to see it. I’m sad to say that my hopes were dashed.
Yes, “Being the Ricardos” is a buzz-worthy event to see the heavily-made-up Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and the barely-made-up-at-all Javier Bardem as Ricky Ricardo. But the overall experience is more sprawl than spectacle. Worse yet, the story is jumbled and often flat-out-wrong with its timeline. In a pivotal scene, “Being the Ricardos” places Lucy’s pregnancy a full year after it truly happened. For dramatic purposes, Sorkin’s script uses the pregnancy as a dramatic device in the midst of Lucy being the target, in a veiled piece of gossip, of being a communist sympathizer. The scandal becomes a centerpiece of “Being the Ricardos.” But that’s just not accurate. Lucy gave birth a full year before the “scandal” made waves. Ultimately, I found “Being the Ricardos” a lost opportunity. Yes, the film does give us a sense of Ms. Ball’s professional instincts, but it spends an excruciating amount of time on backstage squabbles. When we see Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz use a fair amount of profanity, it’s not so much a surprise as it is a crashing bore.
In 1986, more than a quarter century after she and Arnaz had divorced, Lucille Ball was chosen to be a Kennedy Center honoree. A telegram was read aloud. It had been sent, much to Lucy’s surprise, by Desi.
“The New York Times asked me to divide the credit for ‘I Love Lucy’ between the writers, directors and cast. I told them, ‘Give Lucy 90 percent of the credit. Lucy was the show. Bill, Viv and I were just props; damn good props, but props nevertheless.’ P.S., ‘I Love Lucy’ was never just a title.”
Desi Arnaz, then 69, died a few days later.
“Being the Ricardos” is a story about a relationship. A bit more love would have been nice.