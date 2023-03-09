Support Local Journalism


It’s all about moments. Whether it’s standing in line for coffee and you find yourself in front of Clint Eastwood (true story), or you’re strolling through Ketchum and you bump into Jodie Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow, Woody Harrelson or Amy Poehler (yes, that has been a thing over the past several years). In 2022, one moment packed an emotional punch that I’ll never forget. Just prior to one of a few dozen screenings at the Sun Valley Film Festival, R.L. Rowsey, accompanied by the Sun Valley Music Festival and Wood River Orchestra, sang the Ukrainian National Anthem from the stage of The Argyros Theater — a profound reminder that a war half a world away could feel very personal. And it was an appropriate prelude to the then-soon-to-be-released film, “Navalny,” and the film would be introduced to the Sun Valley audience by its director, Daniel Roher.

“What an extraordinary moment,” said Roher, adding that he was caught emotionally unprepared for the moment, given that he was standing on a stage in one of the planet’s most idyllic settings.

