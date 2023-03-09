...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
The Sun Valley Film Festival runs March 29 through April 2.
It’s all about moments. Whether it’s standing in line for coffee and you find yourself in front of Clint Eastwood (true story), or you’re strolling through Ketchum and you bump into Jodie Foster, Gwyneth Paltrow, Woody Harrelson or Amy Poehler (yes, that has been a thing over the past several years). In 2022, one moment packed an emotional punch that I’ll never forget. Just prior to one of a few dozen screenings at the Sun Valley Film Festival, R.L. Rowsey, accompanied by the Sun Valley Music Festival and Wood River Orchestra, sang the Ukrainian National Anthem from the stage of The Argyros Theater — a profound reminder that a war half a world away could feel very personal. And it was an appropriate prelude to the then-soon-to-be-released film, “Navalny,” and the film would be introduced to the Sun Valley audience by its director, Daniel Roher.
“What an extraordinary moment,” said Roher, adding that he was caught emotionally unprepared for the moment, given that he was standing on a stage in one of the planet’s most idyllic settings.
A year later, Roher is one of this year’s top nominees for an Oscar, as his film on Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is a favorite for a top prize.
So, yes, amazing things happen every year, which is a serendipitous way to looking at the slate of the 2023 SVFF, one of its strongest ever. Here’s a taste:
“A Small Light” is a mini-series about to debut on Disney+ and a Sun Valley audience will be among the first to get a first look at the pilot episode. It’s the true story of a young woman who is asked by her employer Otto Frank to shelter his family (including daughter Anne) during World War II. It co-stars Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) as Otto Frank.
“Bad Press,” a documentary, visits the self-governed Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma which suddenly begins censoring their free press. That’s when a rogue reporter fights to expose her government’s corruption in a historic battle that resonates across all of Indian Country.
The narrator of “Deep Rising,” Jason Momoa (Aquaman) should himself be a huge draw. But reports are that the film practically jumped from the big screen at Sundance and it quickly swims to the top of the list of new must-see documentaries. I’ve seen a bit of this film, and it’s thrilling.
“Dreamin’ Wild,” co-starring Oscar-winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester By the Sea”) and Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is the true story of how a record album broke a family apart — and then brought them back together.
“Fancy Dance,” co-produced by Idaho film icon Heather Rae, will open this year’s festival. Fresh from raves at the Sundance and SXSW festivals, critics say the film “immediately cements [writer/director Erica Tremblay] as a brand new Taylor Sheridan, with an assured voice entirely her own.”
“Flamin’ Hot” may be this year’s craziest entry, and I can’t wait to see it. It’s the true story of how a Frito-Lay janitor turned the now-iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenom. It’s directed by Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”).
“King Coal” is already the most talked-about documentary of the year. It comes from some of the same team that brought us the Oscar-nominated “Fire of Love.” Director Elaine McMillon Sheldon turns her lens to a true coal miner’s daughter while exploring Appalachian dreams and myths, and untangling the pain and beauty of our nation’s most complicated region.
Being a huge fan of writer/director Kelly Reichardt and cinema muse Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), I’ll be first in line to see “Showing Up.” It’s the story of a sculptor (Williams) balancing her creative life and daily family dramas.
“Surrounded,” starring Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”), Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliott”) and Jeffrey Donovan (“Law and Order”) will close the festival. Wright is a (disguised as a man) Buffalo Soldier in the 1860s, and she’s traveling west to claim a gold mine.
Among this year’s special in-person honorees will be:
This year’s Vision Award goes to Josh Brolin, the Oscar-nominated superstar whose career stretches from “Goonies” to “Dune.” His list of films are among the best of the best: “Avengers: Endgame,” “Grindhouse,” “In the Valley of Elah,” “Men in Black 3,” “No Country for Old Men,” “True Grit” … and so many more.
Sophie Thatcher will receive the Rising Star Award. She’s a co-star in “Yellowjackets” which generated so much buzz last year and is about to launch a new season.
Nina Yang Bongiovi, who brought us the amazing “Fruitvale Station” and “Passing,” will be honored with Variety’s Creative Impact in Producing Award.
Pack your mittens and scarf for this year’s trip to Sun Valley. Don’t forget to save a bit of room for heart and soul.