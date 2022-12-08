I didn’t know what to say.
Words — spoken and written — are my stock-and-trade. But I needed a moment when a few members of the press — who were unlucky and didn’t get a seat at the premiere of “Women Talking” — tugged my elbow as I exited the screening during September’s Toronto International Film Festival.
“Well … how is it?” they asked.
We locked eyes — the same eyes where, just a few minutes prior, I had brushed away tears (it would be a while longer before a grapefruit-sized throat would subside).
“I … I …” my words were failing me. “If I told you that you just have to see it for yourself … .” I began to walk away when I turned and said, “Beg, borrow, steal to get a ticket to the next public screening.” I later regretted saying that phase. “Beg, borrow, or steal …?” It sounded as if I was hyping a Star Wars film. No, “Women Talking” is something else. Something … well, what is it, I thought? Important? Sure, but I bristle at that word, because there’s a bit of a finger-wag when some someone insists that something is “important.” No, “Women Talking” sits in a rare company of films whose stories are elevated but never overwhelmed by the story. Think “Philadelphia,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” “Coming Home,” or “Philomena.”
In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Though its backstory is violent, the film is not. We never see the violence that the women have experienced. We see only short glimpses of the aftermath. Instead, we watch a community of women come together as they must decide, in a very short space of time, what their collective response will be. I promise that in the space of two hours, you will be challenged to question your own beliefs regarding forgiveness, faith, systems of power, trauma, healing, culpability, community, and self-determination. And here’s what I never would have expected — it left me bewilderingly hopeful. While “Women Talking” is specific to a small religious community, it is also epic in scope and, as brilliant as it is natural, reflects the enormity and universality of the questions raised in the film.
Published in 2018, Miriam Toews’ novel, “Women Talking,” was hailed as a Best Book of the Year by The New York Times Book Review. And the film’s trajectory from the page to the screen began with two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, who optioned the book.
“I found it thought provoking in a completely surprising and nuanced way and believed it had value for the conversation I was having with my own community,” said McDormand, shortly after the TIFF premiere. “And I was interested in it being a debate that had a sense of humor and hope and possibility for the future.”
McDormand is a co-star in one of contemporary films’ best-ever ensembles. While not one of the actors is indeed the “star” of the film (because of the built-in-equity of the dialogue), together they are, by far, the best ensemble performance of the year. It’s a shame that the Oscars don’t have such a category, but indeed the Screen Actors Guild does, and you can bet the house that “Women Talking” will be the heavy favorite to take home that coveted prize of Best Ensemble in early 2023. McDormand co-stars with Claire Foy, Jesse Buckley, Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy and Ben Whishaw, the only male in the film — a gentle soul who is considered unmanly by the other men in the colony and teaches at the school (where only boys and young men in the community are taught to read and write). And since the women do not know how to write, Whishaw’s character is asked by the women to chronicle their deliberation.
The novel is a masterpiece — and I highly urge you to read it before (or after) seeing “Women Talking,” the movie. While the book is intimate (because nearly all of the story is set inside a barn where the women must decide their fate), “Women Talking,” the movie, has true cinematic structure. And in its finale (which I will not spoil for you here), which takes the story beyond the hayloft, the film soars and is indeed some of the most beautiful cinematography in quite a spell.
Sarah Polley is the director and writer of the adapted screenplay. A Toronto native, premiering at TIFF was a particular thrill, she told me, the morning after the premiere. But the real thrill, she quickly added, was shepherding a story that somehow guides its audience from rage to hope.
“The idea of moving through the rage, unpacking it, reckoning with it and finding the courage to imagine a remedy or a different world, as opposed to just talking about what we want to tear down, and instead talking about what we want to build was enormously hopeful,” said Polley. “I think what this story does is allow your imagination to expand beyond the confines of a personal experience of damage and look forward.”
“Women Talking” will open in Boise in the coming weeks, perhaps after the New Year. But, having finally found out what I wanted to say, I couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that it is the best movie of the year … for so many reasons. And when you do see it, we should talk.