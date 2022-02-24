With so many forces — seen and unseen — changing nearly every element of our lives for the past two years, it shouldn’t have come as too much of a shock that this year’s Oscar nominated short subjects would put us back on our heels. They’re great, mind you. In fact, the nominees — which are tightly packed in two lovely bundles at the Flicks beginning Friday, Feb. 25 — are, pound-for-pound, one of the best evenings you’ll have at the cinema this year (or any year). Think of it: where else can you see a film before the Academy awards yet you’re absolutely guaranteed to see an Oscar winner? You see, one of them has to win. But — and this is a very big “but” — this year’s bundles are for adults only and not kid-friendly releases as in years past. One of this year’s nominees, “The Windshield Wiper,” features full (albeit animated) male and female nudity. More about that in a moment; but first let me trumpet my absolute favorite short film of the year.
“Robin Robin,” a U.K. entry, is the definition of delight, and features the wonderful voice talents of Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant. Robin is a small bird with a very big heart. After a rather shaky nativity of her own — her unhatched egg falls out of the nest — she comes out of her shell, in more ways than one, as she is adopted by a loving family of mice “burglars.” They are particularly adept at slipping into homes (as mice do) at Christmastime — to steal nibbles of cheese, cookies and sweets. But though she has the heart of a mouse, Robin is a bit clunkier, let alone a lot larger (try to imagine what it would like like if a bird squeezed out of a mouse hole). Indeed, that complicates the mouse family’s Christmas capers. So, Robin breaks out on her own and teams up with a curmudgeonly magpie (Grant) whose holiday wish is snag a star from someone’s Christmas tree and add it to his oddball collection of treasures (mostly bottle caps and paper clips). But, uh oh, there’s a very cool, cagey cat (Anderson) literally standing in their way. With Ms. Anderson’s wonderful portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown last year, it was hard not to think of the “Iron Lady” while watching Anderson give voice to this fiendish feline. All in, “Robin Robin” is a romp, and an instant Christmas classic.
Now, on to the hot sauce that spikes that holiday cheer: “The Windshield Wiper,” a Spanish production, which dropped more than a few jaws when it debuted at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. In an intimate café, an older man dines alone. While puffing away a pack of cigarettes, he pauses to raise his bushy eyebrows, look into the camera and ask, “What is Love?” What is love, indeed? What follows is an astonishing menagerie of vignettes. An unattached young man and woman, inches away from one another in a supermarket, have their eyes fixed on a dating app on their smartphones instead of one another. As each swipes right, swipes right again, swipe, swipe, swipe … they don’t even recognize that they have “liked” each other, but only virtually via the app, before walking away in opposite directions. More vignettes follow, each with its own heartbreak: a man standing in the rain with a bouquet of flowers, but his intended won’t come to the door. His flowers (and hope for connection) are swept away by the rain. Next we see a flurry of romantic texts bouncing off a satellite (but are unanswered) and then there’s an old man sitting alone on a frosty winter afternoon, staring at his wife’s grave.
“Love … “ the narrator in the café says, with a dramatic pause. “Love … love is a secret society.”
Hmm.
This year’s Live Action Short Subjects are wonderful as well (and again, very adult). Of the bundle, I particularly loved “Please Hold,” where, in the not-so-distant future, a young man is arrested by a police drone without explanation. One moment funny, the next terrifying, “Please Hold” is uncomfortably too close to the truth in today’s world, already dominated by smart speakers that know way too much about us already.
The heavy favorite for Oscar gold this year must be the devastating “The Long Goodbye” from the U.K. The always wonderful Riz Ahmed is the creative force behind this 12-minute drama that will have your pulse racing within seconds. A man (also named Riz) and his family are in the middle of preparing a wedding celebration, when the events unfolding in the outside world arrive suddenly on their doorstep. The result is a calamitous feat of filmmaking, yet a poignant poetic cry from the heart.
Enjoy, my friends. There’s nothing here short of brilliant.