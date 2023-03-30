Support Local Journalism


Something’s in the air — and apparently, it’s not superheroes. The DC and Marvel universes had claimed squatters’ rights for spring (March and April in particular) for years. "Avengers," "Batman," "Superman," you name it, had held a firm grip on the box office for the better part of the past decade. And while moviegoers may be gingerly returning to cinemas to see something (anything), "Ant-Man" and "Shazam" could barely get airborne beyond their opening weekends in March.

With that in mind, let’s peruse what I’m happy to say is a pretty impressive collection of spring films, all begging for our attention. Yes, some will be streaming on the home front, but more than a few ought to coax you to the cinema.

