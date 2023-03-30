Something’s in the air — and apparently, it’s not superheroes. The DC and Marvel universes had claimed squatters’ rights for spring (March and April in particular) for years. "Avengers," "Batman," "Superman," you name it, had held a firm grip on the box office for the better part of the past decade. And while moviegoers may be gingerly returning to cinemas to see something (anything), "Ant-Man" and "Shazam" could barely get airborne beyond their opening weekends in March.
With that in mind, let’s peruse what I’m happy to say is a pretty impressive collection of spring films, all begging for our attention. Yes, some will be streaming on the home front, but more than a few ought to coax you to the cinema.
Before we begin our preview, allow me to urge you … nay, beg you to rush to see "The Lost King," currently playing at The Flicks in Boise. It was one of my absolutely favorite films that emerged from last September’s Toronto International Film Festival. If you haven’t heard about this one, it’s based on the true story of amateur historian Philippa Langley who unearthed the five century-old remains of Richard III in a parking lot. I adore this film. Now, let’s spring forward.
April 3
"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" (Hulu) — The young Ms. Shields dropped more than a few jaws when she portrayed a 12-year-old prostitute in "Pretty Baby," but this new documentary (borrowing its name from the 1978 film) is a must-see, chronicling her dysfunctional relationship with her alcoholic mother, how Michael Jackson wanted to adopt and raise a child with her, and how cameras rolled on nearly every important moment of her personal and professional life.
April 14
"How to Blow Up a Pipeline" (at The Flicks) — I caught this one at TIFF, and it’s a fabulous thriller. In the opening minutes, a young woman punctures the tires of an SUV, leaving behind a note that bluntly explains, “If the law will not punish you, we will.” She’s a climate-change activist pushed over the edge by a heat wave. Wow.
April 21
"Judy Blume Forever "(Amazon Prime) — Here’s a new documentary about the prolific author of kids books who would also become one of America’s most censored writers. This wonderful new film includes insights on how Blume inspired Samantha Bee, Ron Howard and Molly Ringwald.
May 5
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3." (wide distribution) — Well, here it is: Marvel’s big springtime superhero release. But please note, there’s not a cape in sight. And let’s face it, Guardians is such a funny, sweet franchise that it nearly transcends the genre.
"What’s Love Got to Do with It?" (at The Flicks) – Nope, it’s not a reboot of the Tina Turner biopic. It couldn’t be more different. Here, we’ve got Lily James ("Cinderella," "Downton Abbey") as a filmmaker who decides to zoom her lens onto her friend as he navigates an arranged marriage in a very contemporary Britain. It co-stars Emma Thompson which alone is likely worth the price of admission.
May 12
"Carmen" (at The Flicks) — Loved this movie at TIFF, and I'm still puzzled distributors didn’t push this out for award season. It’s that good. Yes, it’s based on Bizet’s iconic opera, but it’s more dance than song. Here, we meet a 21st century Carmen crossing the Mexico/U.S. border.
May 26
"The Little Mermaid" (wide wide) — Some pretty racist backlash ensued when Disney offered a sneak peek at Halle Bailey as Ariel in a live action adaptation of the musical. Let’s hope that the gorgeous extended trailer that dropped during the Oscar broadcast shut most of those people up. I can’t wait to see it.
Well, that gets us to Memorial Day, when it’s just a sprint until late June when Harrison Ford will return as you know who. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" opens June 30. Is it too soon to get in line?