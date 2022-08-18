End of Summer (2).jpg

(Clockwise from upper left): “This is Going to Hurt,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Ipcress File,” “Ms. Marvel.”

 AMC +, Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu

It has become more fashionable to lean more toward meteorological rather than astronomical seasons of late. In elementary school, we’re first taught about the autumnal equinox — somewhere around the third week of September — as the Sun crosses the celestial equator, thus launching fall. But more than a few meteorologists have eased us into a more logical grouping of seasons. Simply put, fall is September through November; winter is December through February … and so on. What might any of this have to do with movies? Well, for generations, film distributors have framed summer as beginning well before Memorial Day and pretty much ending in July. Keep in mind that this particular summer’s only real major box office success, “Top Gun: Maverick,” opened before Memorial Day and has stayed at No. 1 ever since. Off the record, studio executives will tell you that August is a so-called “dump month,” meaning, that’s where lesser-fare with low odds of any box office success beyond Labor Day is “dumped.” On the record, of course, it’s pure economics. As someone once appropriately said, “It’s the economy stupid.” Families are faced with back-to-school needs (the National Retail Federations estimates that families with K-12 school kids will spend an average $864 this year). And the economy aside, August also affords us a few more opportunities (at least until the holidays), for a late-night couch cuddle. Now … where’s that remote?

Rest assured dear readers, feature-length films are about to get REALLY REALLY good in the coming weeks — the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals will unveil their much-anticipated schedules in just a matter of days — and we’ll have a full award-season preview when we meet in this space in about a fortnight. But for now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t suggest a title or two for some at-home viewing. True, there’s a lot of forgettable nonsense, particularly on network television — NBC hasn’t yet found a series with “Chicago” in the title it doesn’t like, and ABC has rebooted so many awful game shows this summer that Celebrity Bowling is likely next on its to-do list — but there are a few not-to-be-missed exceptions:

