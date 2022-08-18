It has become more fashionable to lean more toward meteorological rather than astronomical seasons of late. In elementary school, we’re first taught about the autumnal equinox — somewhere around the third week of September — as the Sun crosses the celestial equator, thus launching fall. But more than a few meteorologists have eased us into a more logical grouping of seasons. Simply put, fall is September through November; winter is December through February … and so on. What might any of this have to do with movies? Well, for generations, film distributors have framed summer as beginning well before Memorial Day and pretty much ending in July. Keep in mind that this particular summer’s only real major box office success, “Top Gun: Maverick,” opened before Memorial Day and has stayed at No. 1 ever since. Off the record, studio executives will tell you that August is a so-called “dump month,” meaning, that’s where lesser-fare with low odds of any box office success beyond Labor Day is “dumped.” On the record, of course, it’s pure economics. As someone once appropriately said, “It’s the economy stupid.” Families are faced with back-to-school needs (the National Retail Federations estimates that families with K-12 school kids will spend an average $864 this year). And the economy aside, August also affords us a few more opportunities (at least until the holidays), for a late-night couch cuddle. Now … where’s that remote?
Rest assured dear readers, feature-length films are about to get REALLY REALLY good in the coming weeks — the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals will unveil their much-anticipated schedules in just a matter of days — and we’ll have a full award-season preview when we meet in this space in about a fortnight. But for now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t suggest a title or two for some at-home viewing. True, there’s a lot of forgettable nonsense, particularly on network television — NBC hasn’t yet found a series with “Chicago” in the title it doesn’t like, and ABC has rebooted so many awful game shows this summer that Celebrity Bowling is likely next on its to-do list — but there are a few not-to-be-missed exceptions:
“This is Going to Hurt” (AMC+) is, bar none, the best limited series I’ve seen in years. Based on the UK runaway 2019 best-seller, with a subtitle of “Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor,” “This is Going to Hurt” is a comedy-drama (there’s no possible way that I’m going to tag it as a dramedy), starring Ben Whishaw (you may know him as the new “Q” in the James Bond franchise). It is hilarious, heartbreaking and righteously angry all at once. It’s less an indictment of the medical industry as it is an examination of the exhilarating highs and crushing lows experienced everyday by the angels who walk among us.
If by any luck you’re already subscribed to AMC+ (or might be inclined to try a 7-day free trial), here’s another title you must binge: “The Ipcress File.” It’s a stylish, sassy re-do of author Len Deighton’s 1962 Cold War spy novel. Michael Caine (pre-Alfie) staked his claim on stardom in a 1965 adaptation of the same material; but newcomer Joe Cole is a star-in-waiting as the new horn-rimmed, cocksure, contemptuous Palmer.
As the star of “Hacks” (HBO Max), four-time Emmy winner Jean Smart is a bet-the-house-on-it shoo-in for another Emmy in a few weeks for her amazing portrayal of the past-her-prime stand-up Deborah Vance.The first season was wonderful, but Smart elevated the just-wrapped second season head-and-shoulders above the first, Vance is dumped from a Vegas residency, and has to rebuild her career (and personal and professional relationships) not so much as from the bottom-up as from the inside-out.
I’m usually not the first (or for that matter, the 101st) in line for a superhero film, let alone a limited series, but “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+) left me gobsmacked. On paper, “Ms. Marvel” was promised as an earnest Gen-Z spin on a Marvel Universe icon. What I didn’t see coming was how a slightly charming, save-the-universe story could evolve into a super-charged exploration of the calamitous 1947 forced “partition,” of millions of Hindus and Muslim, forever dividing India and Pakistan. Wow. Wow. Wow. I couldn’t help but think of how many millions of young superhero fans who now want to learn more about this historical moment, rarely discussed in Western culture.
When Steve Martin recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. This is, weirdly, it,” I wasn’t surprised at his hint of retirement as much as I was overcome by a bit of a wave of melancholy. It also reminded me how delicious “Only Murders In the Building” (Hulu) is. If you haven’t yet visited The Arconia on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, you’re in for a treat. Martin Short, Selena Gomez co-star; and the list of guest stars/suspected murderers grows with each episode. I wish this series could go on forever. Indeed, I hope Steve Martin has nothing but happy days ahead, but I’m also secretly hoping that murderous mayhem keeps checking into The Arconia.