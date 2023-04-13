When you first hear the unmistakable voice of Louis Prima singing “Buona Sera,” in the opening minutes of “Somewhere in Queens,” you might surmise that a fresh-as-spring breezy comedy will distract you for the next 100 minutes.
You’d be mistaken.
Not that there aren’t a boatful of genuine laughs in this, the first must-see film of 2023; but nearly all of that humor emerges from familiarity — that very particular corner of your heart that allows you to laugh at what or who you know. Indeed, the dialogue is that genuine, and the performances are that sincere. All that said, you need to know that “Somewhere in Queens” will also break your heart six ways from Sunday, again because of its innate familiarity. But “Somewhere in Queens” does not tread a familiar path. Is it a comedy? Is it a dramedy? I still haven’t figured that out, so let me get back to you on that. For now, let me just say that it’s very entertaining and if you’re a member of a loving, caring, adorable but over-the-top “buttinsky” family, this is the movie for you.
Leo Russo (Ray Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their chronically shy son “Sticks” (Jacob Ward), and Leo’s close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Having grown up in a New York Italian neighborhood, framed by cemeteries, pizzerias and countless Virgin Mary statues in front yards, I can attest to the film’s authenticity. And the dialogue? Prepare yourself for suppertime F-bombs to be dropped as often as napkins.
But “Somewhere in Queens” is much, much more than Italian Americans shouting “fuggetaboutit” across the dinner table. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks’ high school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child and bathe in the vicarious limelight of being dad to a local star athlete. But one day after a game, Sticks introduces his rather stunned parents to a girl — gasp! Not just any girl, but someone he’s falling head-over-sneakers for: Dani (a luminous Sadie Stanley). They quickly invite her to the ultimate trial-by-fire: Sunday dinner — yikes! The honest-to-a-fault Dani, knowing that it will more of an inquisition than a meal, says she can’t wait. The afternoon of the big event (keep in mind that typical Italian American “dinners” begin at noon), Dani sits in the middle of a verbal firing squad.
Grandpa Dominic: “So, Dani. You graduate next month, too, yeah?”
Dani: “Can’t wait.”
Uncle Frank: “Can’t wait for what? Go to college?”
Dani: “Oh God no. A lot of things I want to do. I’m gonna drive cross-country.”
Long pause.
Aunt Rosa: “For what?”
Dani: “How am I going to change the world if I don’t see it first?”
Longer pause.
Angela (Sticks’ mom): “What do your mother and father say about that?”
Dani: “They want me to go to some Ivy League school so they can brag about it to their friends. It’s all about them. Which is stupid, because I would end up partying with a bunch of idiots who don’t know what they want to do yet, either.”
A pause long enough to count the exits on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Dani: “Any more meatballs?”
Ultimately, “Somewhere in Queens” is an homage to family — the tensions, the comforts, and the responsibilities that we all know well. Romano worked on the script for seven years and clearly knows the characters inside out — it’s the very neighborhood of his youth and young adulthood. And while his early career as a stand-up and star of “Everybody Loves Raymond” earned him and his co-stars a truckload of Emmys, Romano’s dramedy chops have been sharpened in the TV series “Men of a Certain Age,” “Parenthood” and “Vinyl” and (more seriously) on the big screen with “The Big Sick” and “The Irishman.” He’s also a New York Times bestselling author with “Everything and a Kite.” And now, he can add director to that resume and this being his big screen directorial debut, he sinks a half-court shot. I really liked it, primarily for its authenticity. And my sense is that “Somewhere in Queens” might become a bit of a cult favorite. If not … well, pass the meatballs.