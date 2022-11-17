...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
I have a nearly lifelong habit of approaching people in lobbies, asking which movie they’re seeing and why. I know what you may be thinking, “Well, there he goes again, nosey parker.” But I promise you, it’s not an interview; I’m genuinely interested, and, more often than not, personally engaged when someone expounds about what’s motivating them to leave the house, find a parking space and shell out some hard-earned cash (let alone the cost of getting a sitter for the kids or pets), all for the experience to spend some time in the dark with strangers.
Best of friends, siblings, spouses, significant others, parents, kids, young and old, cis- or transgender, native born or transplant — to the person, I detect a heightened level of optimism this season when I ask, “What brought you to the movies today?”
“Oh, I missed it so much.”
“It’s so much better and so different. You sat at home for so long during COVID. You just need to get out.”
“It’s not just the show. It’s about the people.”
“It’s totally different.”
“I have a perfectly good husband at home, and we watch movies together, but it gets boring. Watching on a screen at home is not always interesting. It’s important to share this experience.”
That’s a sampling of a pretty wonderful time I had at The Flicks earlier this month. I didn’t go inside to see any of the films — I was lucky enough to have seen all of them previously. No, I just planted myself in the lobby and watched waves of moviegoers stream through the door. And as they lingered, perhaps waiting for a snack from the kitchen or maybe warming themselves by the fireplace, I leaned in with my awkward but sincere inquisition.
For the record, it helps a bit when you say, “Hi, my name is George Prentice, and … “ when nearly everyone I approached was a fan of Boise Weekly, and more than a few actually had a BW opened in front of them, reading the latest film review.
“Oh sure, we know you.”
“He’s the one who told us about the movie we’re going to see.”
“We’re here because … . Well, because of what you said.”
That was Carol, Lynn, and Pat, who were about to step into Theater No. 4 to see “Tar,” starring Cate Blanchette.
“Yeah, the guy in Boise Weekly and on NPR … . well, it was you who said this film was very good,” said Carol.
For just a second, I swallowed hard and felt a smidge of pressure, hoping that this trio of friends would indeed enjoy “Tar” as much as I did. But I also knew that Ms. Blanchette was up for the challenge. And as I have previously written in this space, I think she’s an odds-on favorite for another Oscar nomination (she’s already won two).
Just a few feet away, mom Jennifer and son Parker had about a half-hour to relax before their film would begin.
“We’re going to see “The Banshees of … .” now where are they from?” asked Jennifer.
“ … ‘Inisherin,’” said Parker, more than a little proud that he finished his mom’s response.
“Yeah, we saw the trailer for ‘The Banshees’ a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘that looks like fun,’” said Jennifer. “We come here almost every weekend.”
“First of all, it’s fun to go to the movies with my mom,” said Parker, possibly scoring a brownie point or two before the holidays.
“We come early, get something to eat, something to drink, play cards,” said Jennifer, shuffling a deck like an apprentice croupier. “And then it turns into a full experience for the day. It’s not just watching the show.”
This particular weekend, The Flicks was showcasing “Tar” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” plus a bit of a rarity for The Flicks, a rom-com, “Ticket to Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. That’s where Kristina and Phil were heading.
“Why are we going to the movies? George Clooney,” she said with a huge laugh.
“And I’m a guy who admits liking a rom-com,” said Phil, clearly appealing for his own brownie points.
As simple as this modest social experiment appeared, it was also quite telling. The lobby was teeming. Audiences are back in a big way. And while I had a few questions, almost everyone had two questions for me:
“What have you seen?”
“What movies are coming?”
“Just you wait,” was my response. “There’s a new Steven Spielberg film that may be his best yet.”