How you spend your valuable time and money is indeed your affair. But may I humbly suggest something … well, let’s say savory, and then perhaps something sweet? Please don’t look at it as a double bill by any means; but instead these are two distinctly wonderful films — one certain to be a new arthouse favorite and the other a must-see documentary — each treading lightly amidst dreams. One dream is realized. Alas, the other reminds us that a dream as grandiose as freedom can, all too often, be as distant as the stars.
Let me first implore you to circle Thursday, July 14 on your calendar. That particular evening the wonderful folks at The Flicks will host a benefit screening of “The Earth is as Blue as an Orange,” winner of prizes at Sundance, Toronto and no fewer than 20 other film festivals across the planet. I’ve been blessed to have seen it at TIFF, and given the escalation of war crimes in Ukraine, it should now be required viewing in high schools and universities as well as a primer for any soon-to-be nonfiction filmmaker.
Using Paul Eluard’s 1929 poem, “La terre est bleue comme une orange” as a metaphorical framework of the contradictions of the simplest of joys amidst the terror of war, Kyiv-born documentarian Iryna Tsilyk turns her lens on a younger filmmaker capturing her own family’s hurlyburly as the war escalates. “Everybody smile, and say ‘cinema,’” the young filmmaker tells a group of bent but not broken Ukrainian soldiers. It’s hard not knowing whether to smile or cry. The film is that powerful.
The one-and-done July 14 screening of “The Earth is as Blue as an Orange” is the latest great idea from The Flicks owner Carole Skinner, who also chose Ukraine’s Happy Child Foundation — the globally recognized charitable organization that supports adoptions of Ukrainian orphans — as the evening’s beneficiary.
“I got to know Carole and Rick (Skinner) over the years when I would travel back and forth between Boise and Ukraine, and it really just grew from there,” said Steven Wright, who spent the better part of two decades working on economic development projects in Ukraine before all hell broke loose in Ukraine. “My family had to make some really fast decisions about staying or leaving.”
The good news is that Wright, his Ukrainian-born wife and their two daughters are safe in Boise. The bad news is … well, you know the bad news if you’ve been paying any attention to the latest headlines.
“Sometimes, you just want to turn off the news, because there’s nothing you can do,” Wright told me “Is Ukraine on the verge of falling apart? Is it possible that Russia might fall apart?”
Wright will engage with audience members at The Flicks before and after the July 14th screening of “The Earth is as Blue as an Orange.” I can’t imagine an evening more worthy of your time and support.
Now, to that dessert I promised. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is nothing short of a scrumpdillyicous fairy tale. In an adaptation of of the 1958 novel of the same name, Oscar nominee Lesley Manville plays Ada Harris, a post-World War II lonely heart. Though misfortune haunts her days, Mrs. Harris remains ever-pragmatic. She even dreams of someday owning a designer gown from the enigmatic House of Dior. By hook (but never by crook), she scrounges enough money to make her way to Paris where she is instantly rebuffed by Dior’s current grande dame (a devilishly wonderful Isabelle Huppert) as a common charlady.
Still, whatever obstacles are thrown her way, Mrs. Harris refuses to leave Paris without her dress. And she soon discovers that in changing her own life, she begins to change the lives of all those around her. She might even help save the House of Dior itself.
To be sure, Manville is the star of the film; but the real showstopper is the magical realism of the House of Dior at the height of its mid-20th century glory. The behind-the-curtain fashions are eye-popping. It’s important to know that the filmmaking team of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” had the full cooperation and support of Dior. An added plus is that the film’s Oscar-winning (“Howard’s End,” “Sense and Sensibility”) production designer Luciana Arrighi, had herself modeled for Yves Sant Laurent in Paris in the 1960s, so she had an insider’s knowledge of how a couture house operated.
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” opens at The Flicks on Friday, July 15. What a sublime midsummer night’s (or matinee’s) dream.