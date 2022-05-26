Long before summer movies stole a piece of my heart, going to a summertime film was only skin-deep … literally. You see, long before the Jurassic age, many of us youngins would escape dog days by going to movie palaces because they had (gasp) air conditioning! Not that there weren’t some truly fine movies between Memorial Day and Labor Day back in the day, but movie studios hadn’t yet figured out that “summer blockbuster” thing. Then, 1975 happened. As in “Jaws.” As in the film that was made for less than $9 million but raked in $470 million (the first feature to break $235 million). Summer movies would never be the same. Sharks would give way to space aliens which gave way to top guns who gave way to dinosaurs giving way to toy stories. Which brings us to the summer of 2022 which promises us, well … space aliens, a “Top Gun” sequel, a return to “Jurassic Park” and the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. As someone once wrote (in 1820), “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”
All that said, you can’t keep me away from the movies this summer. Nostalgia? Escape? Diversion? Bring it on. And oh yes, that air conditioning, too. In order of my level of anticipation, here’s my moviegoing to-do list for the next few months.
“Lightyear” — opens June 17
I adored all the “Toy” stories, and I’m more than a bit enamored by the question posed by this summer’s Disney Pixar blockbuster: “Who was the real Buzz Lightyear that inspired the toy?” And who better to play the real-life Buzz but Captain America himself (Chris Evans).
“Elvis” — opens June 24
Director Baz Luhrmann isn’t afraid to swing for the fences. Occasionally, it’s a grand slam (“Moulin Rouge”); sometimes it’s a pop fly out (“The Great Gatsby”). Austin Butler, who will appear in the next “Dune” film, plays the King of Rock and Roll, and Tom Hanks portrays his enigmatic manager, Colonel Parker. Not unlike Luhrman’s other films, the soundtrack will likely be a bestseller.
“Fire of Love” — opens August 5
There was a huge bidding war after “Fire of Love” premiered at this year’s Sundance (NatGeo and Neon won co-distribution rights). This American/Canadian documentary chronicles the lives of volcanologists (and spouses) Katia and Maurice Krafft. It has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Nope” — opens July 22
Mums the word on Jordan Peele’s latest horror project. After starring in Peele’s Oscar winning “Get Out,” Daniel Kaluuya is back to lead the cast. Peele knows how to scare the bejeezus out of us, but with style.
“Phantom of the Open” – opens June 24
Anything, absolutely anything featuring the perfectly wonderful Mark Rylance and Sally Hawkins will send me to the box office on opening day. In this true story, Rylance plays shipyard worker Maurice Flitcroft who, having never played a round of golf in his life, enters the British Open.
“Jurassic World Dominion” — opens June 10
True, it’s a sequel of a sequel of a sequel of a sequel of a sequel; but hey, the whole gang (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt) is together again for the first time. On the over/under, I’m guessing it will be about 18 minutes before someone first screams, “Run!”
“The Earth is as Blue as an Orange” — July 14, only, at The Flicks
Truth be told, I’ve already seen this beautiful film about a single mother and her four children in the war-torn zone of Donbas, Ukraine. But this special screening at The Flicks will benefit the nonprofit Ukraine Happy Child, assisting the war’s most innocent victims.
And yes …
“Top Gun: Maverick” — now playing.
If I were a bigger fan of the original, I would have already seen it. The reviews have been good (certainly better than the first), and the cast looks swell so, hey, I’ll likely take another ride into the danger zone … but maybe later in the summer, when it hits discount screens.