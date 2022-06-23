“Are we really happy here with this lonely game we play?” Truer words have never been spoken … or sung. “Searching but not finding understanding anywhere, we’re lost in a masquerade.”
Leon Russell penned “This Masquerade” in 1972 as a B-side of the lesser known “Tight Rope,” but George Benson stretched it to an eight minute-plus modern standard, walking away with a Record of the Year Grammy in 1977. The song has returned to haunt my dreams ever since I’ve watched two exceptional new films which may well turn out to be the sleeper art-house box-office surprises of the summer.
Up first is the utterly delightful “Phantom of the Open,” the crazy-but-true story of Maurice Flitcroft (Oscar winner Mark Rylance), working-class family man and life-long dreamer. Flitcroft tried his hand at a bit of everything from painting to high-diving to songwriting (he was rather awful at all of the above), but his philosophy in life was simple: follow your dreams. So, in 1976, staring down the barrel of unemployment and an uncertain future, another inspiration struck Flitcroft — in the form of a golf club. With encouragement from wife Jean (Sally Hawkins), he applied to enter the British Open Golf Championship as a professional. The only drawback of his plan? He had never played a round of golf in his life.
It’s not a huge spoiler alert to let you know that Flitcroft made history by shooting 121, 40 over par — the worst score ever in the Open’s history (the record still stands today). No worries, “Phantom of the Open” is just getting going after Flitcroft’s disastrous 1976 attempt. You see, he continued to enter the Open under pseudonyms such as Gerald Hoppy, Jimmy Jolly, Arnold Palmtree and — I swear on a stack of scorecards that this is true — Count Manfred Von Hoffmenstal, each time wearing a fake mustache, wig, a deerstalker hat, or any combination thereof.
There’s another deception (this one’s a fiction) at the heart of “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” a tip of the silk hat to no less than “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility” and even “Much Ado About Nothing.” The 2009 Austen-esque novel by Suzanne Allain created a bit of stir in 2015 when an adapted screenplay, also penned by Allain, surfaced on Hollywood’s so-called “The Black List,“ the hottest properties of still-unproduced film treatments. Simply put, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” was quickly green-lit to be a film, and we’re all the beneficiaries of an instant classic.
Mr. Malcolm is the Honorable Jeremy Malcolm (Sope Dirisu), incredibly handsome and is likely the most eligible bachelor in 1818 London. So, it would come to no one’s surprise that Malcolm would soon escort society beauty Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) to the opera. But after a single date, Malcolm declines to call on her again destroying Julia’s reputation.
You see, Malcolm has this list:
1. Amiable and even-tempered
2. Handsome of countenance and figure
3. Candid, truthful, and guileless …
Mr. Malcolm’s qualifications only get more specific. How shall I put this plainly? Well … Julia doesn’t make the cut.
Humiliated by public rejection, Julia gets a copy of the infamous list and convinces her childhood friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to meet every one of Mr. Malcolm’s qualifications. But only then, will Selina present Mr. Malcolm her own list of unattainable attributes once Mr. Malcom is ensnared. Aha! But Julia’s plot goes awry when Selina realizes that Mr. Malcom is not the heartless cad Julia has described, and may in fact be the man she loves. Julia, jealously fuming from the sidelines, plots to bring her scheme to an explosive conclusion
Who among us doesn’t have “a list?” Ride or walk? Coffee or tea? Twitter or Tik Tok? Red or white? Morning or night? Bath or shower? Soup or salad? For goodness sakes, even Santa has a list. Looking at Malcolm’s rejection of Julia through a modern lens, it is not unlike a flick of the index finger on Match.com or swiping left on Tinder. The big difference with Mr. Malcolm is that not only does he know what he wants, he’s written it down.
But wait — Selina has a surprise of her own. And yes, there’s a third list as well. Has Mr. Malcolm found the perfect woman … or the perfect hoax? By the time the end credits roll, my guess is that you’ll have had a perfectly wonderful time.