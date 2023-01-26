Support Local Journalism


To be sure, Bill Nighy is an actor’s actor. He has excelled on the boards of the UK’s National Theatre and has held his own on the London stage alongside no less than Anthony Hopkins and Judi Dench. On screen, he has co-starred with Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Ralph Fiennes, and Ian McKellan. He has won awards from the British Academies of both Film and Television. That said, truth be told, most audiences still probably first recognize him as the actor who stole the movie, “Love, Actually” from an all-star class. His scenery-chewing performance as over-the-top rock-and-roller Billy Mack still brings joy to the world every Christmastime.

But if my hunch is right, henceforth film lovers will most likely point to “Living” as the consummate Nighy performance. His near-whisper, on-point enunciation is the perfect match for a brilliant script penned by Kazuo Ishiguro and directed by Oliver Hermanus. Indeed, it’s one of the best under-the-radar films that absolutely needs to be added to your must-see list this award season.

