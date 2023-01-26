To be sure, Bill Nighy is an actor’s actor. He has excelled on the boards of the UK’s National Theatre and has held his own on the London stage alongside no less than Anthony Hopkins and Judi Dench. On screen, he has co-starred with Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Ralph Fiennes, and Ian McKellan. He has won awards from the British Academies of both Film and Television. That said, truth be told, most audiences still probably first recognize him as the actor who stole the movie, “Love, Actually” from an all-star class. His scenery-chewing performance as over-the-top rock-and-roller Billy Mack still brings joy to the world every Christmastime.
But if my hunch is right, henceforth film lovers will most likely point to “Living” as the consummate Nighy performance. His near-whisper, on-point enunciation is the perfect match for a brilliant script penned by Kazuo Ishiguro and directed by Oliver Hermanus. Indeed, it’s one of the best under-the-radar films that absolutely needs to be added to your must-see list this award season.
“I’ve been wanting somebody to make a British version of this story for most of my life,” said Ishiguro, following “Living’s” premiere at last September’s Toronto International Film Festival.
Yes, Ishiguro penned perhaps one of the greatest modern novels about British society (“The Remains of the Day”), but he was born in Japan. Thus, he grew up worshiping the films of the legend that was Akira Kurosawa. So, it was near-destiny that Ishiguro would adapt Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” to become “Living.”
“‘Ikiru’ had a huge impact on me. I think I always lived my life informed by the message from ‘Ikiru,’” said Ishiguro. “I long had the sense that the story could work in the UK.”
But Ishiguro didn’t dream about writing an adaptation. He dreamed of seeing it. And long before he even dreamed of the possibility of writing the screenplay, Ishiguro was inspired to think of Bill Nighy for the lead.
“It’s because Bill brings such empathy,” said producer Stephen Woolley at TIFF. “I suggested to Ishiguro that he write the script, which he said ‘no’ to initially.”
Ultimately, producers did manage to persuade the Nobel and Booker Prize winner that he was the only person to write the screenplay. Meanwhile, they feverishly worked on securing the rights to the film from the Kurosawa estate, who were wary but intrigued at the promise of Ishiguro’s involvement.
“The idea of teaming up Kurosawa with Ishiguro was something they couldn’t resist,” said Woolley. “And when we told them that we were thinking of Bill Nighy for the lead, well … that sealed the deal.”
“Living” is framed by 1953 London, shattered but beginning to recover from World War II. Rodney Williams (Nighy) is a veteran civil servant, but an impotent cog within the city’s bureaucracy. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then, a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock — and to try and grasp fulfillment before it goes beyond reach.
At its heart — literally and figuratively — “Living” is a story about death affirming life. It’s about how, in the wake of this man realizing that his life is coming to an end, he’s pressured into living. And what a serendipitous time in our lives for “Living” to come to the big screen. Look around and we see distraction everywhere. People buried in their cellphones instead of one another. People thinking about the “next” instead of the “now.” “Living” asks us to take a step back and wonder what it means to be present, in our own lives.
“The film is about how we deal with mortality, and how to best appreciate the time that we are given. It’s an opportunity to see what a regular person who has a very constrained existence does when they are brought face to face with extinction,” said Nighy at TIFF’s premiere. “Broadly speaking, what my character discovers is that what gives one’s life meaning is doing something for someone else.”
Ultimately, “Living” is a call to empathy. Everyone has a story to tell. In a better world, we’ll emerge from this film, thinking, “I’m going to talk to someone when I’m next getting a coffee. I’m going to talk to the person behind me in the queue … just ask someone how they are, and really listen when they tell me.”
Can you imagine that? Would you do that? Will you do that? Wait. Don’t answer yet, at least not until you see “Living.” I really, really hope you do.