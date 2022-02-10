‘Jockey’ opens at The Flicks Feb. 11, and ‘Help’ is streaming now on Acorn
Watching some of the world’s greatest athletes defy gravity, risk near-peril and weather the elements at the Beijing Olympics, we’re lulled into believing that if you respect your own safety as much as you respect others, the true reward is not in the hardware, but in reaching the finish line with mind and spirit intact.
If only.
I take a back seat to no one in my love for the Winter Olympics — I’ve attended six myself — but spending a few hours each evening to see who might emerge victorious in what The New York Times calls this year’s “carnival of danger,” has left me cold. No pun intended. This year’s games are as chilly to the soul as to the skin. Indeed, our recklessness with the truth during the pandemic and our disrespect for one another moves the goal posts further and further away; and I fear that our very concept of a “finish line,” literal or figurative, may soon be beyond our grasp.
I thought a great deal about finish lines while screening “Jockey,” a small but stirring independent film that warrants your attention. At its heart (and the heart is a lonely hunter here), is Jackson, an aging jockey hoping to win one last title for his longtime trainer, Ruth, who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But years and injuries have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, Gabriel, who claims to be Jackson’s son, and whom Jackson takes under wing, further complicates his dream, and pushes his finish line further away.
Instilled with an immediately engaging realism, director/cowriter Clint Bentley and co-writer Greg Kwedar cast union actors in only their film’s major roles: Jackson (Clifton Collins Jr.), Ruth (Molly Parker), and Gabriel (Moises Arias), while using real jockeys in supporting roles. But “Jockey’s” true authenticity is not in the races themselves — in fact, the races are barely seen in the film — but in the racetrack’s so-called “backside,” where some dreams are born but most dreams go to die.
You’ll recognize Clifton Collins Jr. in his once-in-a-lifetime role, not so much as an above-the-title performer, but from his chameleon-like career, elevating such projects as HBO’s “Westworld,” and this year’s “Nightmare Alley” from Guillermo del Toro. In a two-decade career where he has played everything from policemen to serial killers, attention must be paid to Collins, henceforth. Don’t be shocked to see him ride away with this year’s Best Male Lead prize at the Independent Spirit Awards on March 6.
Another award winner, Emmy honoree Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is the star of “Help,” currently small screen-streaming on Acorn. While Ms. Comer is deliciously evil in “Killing Eve,” and deceptively cool in the underappreciated “The Last Duel,” her best work to date is showcased in “Help.” It’s reason enough to secure an Acorn subscription. You can thank me later.
Here she plays Sarah, a young woman whose fiery exterior hides a wounded soul. In and out of juvenile detention centers, she’s told time and again that she will never amount to anything, but Sarah finds purpose as a healthcare aide at Bright Sky Homes, a working-class U.K. assistant living facility. With her work, particularly with a young man who has early onset dementia, Sarah realizes something new: that she has the power to make someone’s life better, even as their life is fading away. She’s good at something truly important, and even as a young woman — she’s 20 — life’s finish line is in her sights.
But then, in March 2020, the pandemic brings Bright Sky Homes to its knees. Sarah and her colleagues are ill-equipped to put up any kind of a fair fight, and they are left helpless by the powers that be. Ultimately, Sarah digs deep and goes to extraordinary lengths to protect those whose conditions make their suffering and isolation more traumatic. And in “Help’s” excruciating turning point, staff illness leaves Sarah totally alone with the patients during an endless overnight shift.
To be sure, “Help” is not for the timid and is not some lofty tribute to essential workers as it is an indictment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s so-called “Freedom Day” in July 2021 which, in fact, was one of Britain’s worst days of new infections and isolation. Some may think “Help” has been released too soon, but it will undoubtedly amplify the debate about the quality of care offered in our assisted living facilities, all while untold billions of pounds, euros and dollars pour into the industry.
“Help” is as good as anything I’ve ever seen on television. Sure, it left me with respect for its creative team, particularly Ms. Comer, but above all, it left me with anger, profound anger that ignorance and indifference continue to move our finish lines further away with every passing day.