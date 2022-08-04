Support Local Journalism


You can’t not see this film. Alright, alright, my third-grade teacher would likely rap my knuckles for me insisting on using a double negative, but she’s … well, she’s long gone now. And I bet that even she would be slack-jawed over “Fire of Love,” leaving her a loss for words. That’s how visually spectacular and pulse-racing dangerous this movie is. It’s the latest entry in what is undeniably a golden age of documentaries.

The film from National Geographic’s documentary unit opens not in the throes of fiery lava (there’s plenty of that to come), but in a whiteout blizzard as a four-by-four pushes through a waist-deep belt of snow. A couple emerges from the stuck-in-a-snowdrift Jeep and trudges toward a mound of rock (frozen lava). They trade a glance — a look usually reserved for new lovers, but just as quickly they turn away from one another to see the latest entry in this most unique love triangle: mile-high lava erupting from the frozen tundra. They smile.

‘Fire of Love’ opens at the Flicks Friday, Aug. 12

