You can’t not see this film. Alright, alright, my third-grade teacher would likely rap my knuckles for me insisting on using a double negative, but she’s … well, she’s long gone now. And I bet that even she would be slack-jawed over “Fire of Love,” leaving her a loss for words. That’s how visually spectacular and pulse-racing dangerous this movie is. It’s the latest entry in what is undeniably a golden age of documentaries.
The film from National Geographic’s documentary unit opens not in the throes of fiery lava (there’s plenty of that to come), but in a whiteout blizzard as a four-by-four pushes through a waist-deep belt of snow. A couple emerges from the stuck-in-a-snowdrift Jeep and trudges toward a mound of rock (frozen lava). They trade a glance — a look usually reserved for new lovers, but just as quickly they turn away from one another to see the latest entry in this most unique love triangle: mile-high lava erupting from the frozen tundra. They smile.
“In a cold world, all watches start to freeze.” The narrator’s voice we hear is so delicate, so gentle, it’s just this side of a whisper. “The sun came and went between the blizzards and the gusts erase all bearings. But this world lights the fire … and in this fire, two lovers found a home.”
The lovers are Katia and Maurice Krafft. Volcanologists. Scientists. Filmmakers. Authors. But lovers first and last. Indeed, they would die in a volcanic explosion in 1992, doing the very thing that holds them together. That’s not a spoiler; in fact, it’s usually the first line of their collective biography.
The opening titles of “Fire of Love” are as follows:
“Starring Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft …
also starring Mauna Loa …
also starring Nyiragongo …
also starring Krafla …
also starring St. Helen’s …
also starring Piton de la Fournaise …
also starring Una Una …
and many more”
Now that’s a too-hot-to-handle lineup, and yes, the volcanoes are true co-stars in this blazingly lyrical documentary, equally considering an indomitable force of nature and an undeniable manifestation of human affection. As the narrator reminds us, “You fall hard for what you know … harder for what you do not know.”
Director Sara Dosa’s choice of narration is inspired. One would have thought that since Katia and Maurice were natives of Alsace, a French narrator would be the obvious choice. Instead, she turned to singer/poet/performance artist/director (“Me and You and Everyone We Know”) Miranda July. Her gentle delivery somehow provides us some sort of emotional safe harbor as we watch, time and again, Katia and Maurice venture into harm’s way.
“J’ai vu tant de belles choses,” says Maurice. “J’ai l’impression d’avoir plus de 100 ans, avec ce que j’ai vécu. Alors franchement, j’y vais sans crainte. Je ferais n’importe quoi pour continuer à vivre comme ça.” (Translation: “I’ve seen so many beautiful things. I feel like I’m over 100 years old with what I’ve experienced. So frankly, I go without fear. I’d do anything to keep living like this.”)
Indeed, Maurice’s obsession spills to hubris on more than a few occasions. He seriously considers building a canoe with a titanium alloy bottom that, he believes, would allow him to ride a wave of lava (no, it never happens). That said, he does paddle an inflatable raft over a steaming lake of acid (it doesn’t end well).
“Je le suis parce que je sais que si je dois mourir, je préfère être avec lui,” says Katia. “Alors, je suis.” (Translation: “I follow him because I know if I’m going to die, I’d rather be with him. So, I follow.”
And yes, she does follow Maurice to Japan where on June 3, 1991, Mount Unzen — one of history’s most devastating so-called “gray” volcanoes — erupts in fury. The disaster is well documented in print, but what you will see on the big screen of Katia and Maurice’s last moments on this planet may change the way you look at our world, and our place in it, forever. Two items were recovered from the place they perished: a camera and a watch, its hands forever frozen in time.
