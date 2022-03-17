When the world was young, Marcus Fabius Quintilianus penned: “To dress within the formal limits and with an air gives men, as the Greek line testifies, authority.” Fast forward about 1,800 years when Mark Twain put it a bit more glibly: “Clothes make the man.” Stitching a sharper needle on the subject, Twain wrote in 1905’s “The Czar’s Soliloquy,” “One realizes that without his clothes, a man would be nothing at all; that the clothes do not merely make the man, the clothes are the man, that without them he is a cipher, a vacancy, a nobody, a nothing … . There is no power without clothes.”
Which brings us to Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance), who is, at first glance in “The Outfit,” someone Twain might have thought of as “a vacancy.” He is an unassuming tailor — someone who instead “makes the man” of others, by crafting for them the perfect suit of clothes. And while the Oscar-winning Mr. Rylance is, perhaps, modern cinema’s best chameleon — in the league of, say, Alec Guinness or Albert Finney — his lead performance in “The Outfit” is exceptional. But I’m distressed to report that the lead character who makes the clothes is not enough to make this movie. To be sure, Rylance is a must-watch in nearly every film in which he appears, but, in “The Outfit,” he outshines his costars to such a degree that they appear to be stumbling through what otherwise would have presumably been a more satisfying experience. The screenplay, from Oscar-winning scribe Graham Moore (“The Imitation Game”), is just fine, mind you, as are cinematography (Dick Pope), editing (William Goldenberg), and score (Alexandre Desplat). But Moore’s direction (his feature debut) hasn’t (pardon the analogy) truly stitched together a product that is worth full admission. A matinee price? Perhaps. But Mr. Rylance, who is doing his darndest up on the screen, needs … well, a better fit of a film.
And while I’m on the subject of your well-earned dollar, I’m regularly asked, “What current offerings might be worth my time and money?” I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that there are indeed more than a few options that are, quite frankly, worth more than the price of general admission, including “Cyrano” (starring the sadly Oscar-snubbed Peter Dinklage), “Death on the Nile” (the delicious return of Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot), both currently playing at The Flicks, and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which will come to The Flicks Friday, March 25.
That same weekend, The Flicks will also play host to Filmfort, the perfect oasis amidst the long-awaited return of Treefort. And I’m pleased to report that the 2022 slate of Filmfort is as original as its parent “fort,” and big props to this year’s film programmers.
I’ve been blessed to have screened three of this year’s four Filmfort feature-length movies. At the top of the list is “We Intend to Cause Havoc” (aka “WITCH”), which shares some of the same music bio-DNA as “Buena Vista Social Club” or “Searching for Sugar Man.” “WITCH” was a much-loved rock band from Zambia, but has sadly been left off the list of key influencers of the 1970s. Blending indigenous rhythms with British Invasion-like melodies, the band developed something that, in its time, was known as “Zamrock.” In this raw but effective documentary, director Gio Arlotta takes us on his quest to unearth the largely forgotten WITCH. The film is a wonderful complement to Treefort. [Editor’s note: WITCH, which has re-banded and is playing Zamrock again, will be performing at Treefort, at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 on The Main Stage and at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 27th at the El Korah Shrine.]
“Glob Lessons” is a charming, yet extremely alternative road trip comedy, showcasing actor/writer/director Nicole Rodenburg. She plays Jesse, paired with Alan (Colin Froeber, who co-wrote the screenplay) as a mismatched pair of third-tier actors who put together doomed-from-the-start low-rent productions of “Peter Pan” and “A Christmas Carol.” The 30-somethings are hired to take their rather lousy stage shows to children in rather tiny libraries, driving their minivan across the frozen Upper Midwest. Each has their own baggage and together they have … well, a helluva lot of baggage. And, you guessed it, only when they begin to unpack, do they let loose, improvise, and spin Messers Dickens and J.M. Barrie in their respective graves, does this 21st century Odd Couple really gel. You’ll never look at children’s theater the same way again.
“Jethica” is a dramedy/thriller written and directed by Pete Ohs who, in 2013, was named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film.” In this, his third feature, he uses our isolation during the pandemic as a metaphor. Jessica (Ashley Denise Robinson) is the victim of a stalker (Will Madden). But with the help of an old high school friend (Callie Hernandez), who is escaping demons of her own, “Jethica” takes a supernatural turn in a plot to rid the world of Jessica’s stalker and her friend’s past. There’s plenty of suspense and, thankfully, some deadpan humor. At 70-minutes, it’s a quick-clip piece of hand-held filmmaking.