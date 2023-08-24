“A great nose is the banner of a great man, a generous heart, a towering spirit, an expensive soul.”
So classic. So wonderful. So … well, so Cyrano … as in Edmond Rostand’s hero with the prodigious proboscis. Makeup (and prosthetics in particular) have contributed to some of cinemas’ great performances, including Jose Ferrer’s Oscar-winning “Cyrano” in 1951. Plus, there were:
Robert DeNiro in “Raging Bull” (Oscar)
Nicole Kidman in “The Hours” (Oscar)
Lee Marvin in “Cat Ballou” (Oscar)
And Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady” (Oscar)
But I can’t recall so much ink being spilled over a prosthetic as the recent uproar when a teaser trailer was released of the much-anticipated “Maestro,” written, directed and starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein. Cooper’s prosthetic appears to be … well, extreme, triggering what the BBC called a “nose row,” and The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Feinberg to say that Cooper’s prosthetic as “problematic.” And Cooper (not Jewish) portraying Bernstein (quite Jewish) as possible “ethnic cosplay.”
Which brings us to “Golda,” another much-anticipated film, starring Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (it opens Friday, Aug. 25 at The Flicks). Dame Helen (not Jewish) also caught a bit of flack recently when another Dame, British stage actress Maureen Lipman (Jewish), pushed back against Mirren’s casting, “because [Meir’s] Jewishness … is integral,” and, “the correct … ethnicity should be a priority.”
For the record, I 100% respect Ms.Lipman’s argument, but I also 100% loved, loved, loved, loved Ms. Mirren’s performance in “Golda.” Also for the record, “Golda” is directed by Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv (“Skin”), who is both Jewish and Israeli. And the screenplay was penned by Nicholas Martin who has worked for years with U.K. Jewish Film. And finally, for the record, never have I ever cited ethnicity in a film essay, yet it is front and center — much like … well, a nose.
Apart from Mirren’s near-perfect incarnation as one of modern history’s most conflicted leaders, “Golda” also showcases a strong supporting performance from Liev Schreiber as Henry Kissinger. And instead of attempting a full biopic, the strength of the film is that it instead turns its intense focus to Meir’s final days as Prime Minister and, because cancer has engulfed her lungs, the final days of Meir’s life.
In October 1973, under cover of darkness, on Israel’s holiest day and during the month of Ramadan, the combined forces of Egypt, Syria and Jordan launched a surprise attack on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. Outnumbered and outgunned, Meir was forced to confront a clear and present danger on the battlefield while, concurrently, she was surrounded yet isolated by infighting of an all-male cabinet. Meanwhile, Kissinger begged Meir to temper any dramatic retaliation against Egypt. When he flies to Israel for what he thought would be official talks, Meir instead treats Kissinger as if he’s a grandson, feeding him soup and providing hospitality in her own home.
“Madame Prime Minister, in terms of our work together, I think it’s important that you remember I am first an American, second I am Secretary of State, and third, I am a Jew,” deadpans Kissinger (Schreiber).
Without missing a beat, Meier (Mirren) responds, “You forget that in Israel, we read from right to left.”
Great stuff. But later in the film, Martin’s script strikes like lightning as Kissinger tries to warn Meir that Russia is poised to arm Egypt, Meir responds with hushed but terrifying ferocity.
“Let me tell you about the Russians, Henry. When I was a child in Ukraine at Christmastime, my father would board up the windows of our house to protect us from Cossacks who would get drunk and attack Jews. They would beat Jews to death in the street for fun. My father would hide us in the cellar and we’d stay silent, hoping the killers would pass us by. I am not that little girl hiding in the cellar.”
“So, now you’re prepared to fight with the Russians too, Golda?” asks Kissinger.
“You must choose, Henry. Side with me, or I will create an army of orphans and widows. I will slaughter them all. Whose side are you on? You must choose.”
And just like that, Mirren doesn’t just look like Goda Meir. She is her. Go see for yourself.