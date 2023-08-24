Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


“A great nose is the banner of a great man, a generous heart, a towering spirit, an expensive soul.”

So classic. So wonderful. So … well, so Cyrano … as in Edmond Rostand’s hero with the prodigious proboscis. Makeup (and prosthetics in particular) have contributed to some of cinemas’ great performances, including Jose Ferrer’s Oscar-winning “Cyrano” in 1951. Plus, there were:

Recommended for you

Load comments