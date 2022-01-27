I’ve come to liken Oscar season to the season of Christmas — it’s a lot more satisfying in the weeks leading up to the big day. The actual ceremony? About the third hour in, I get the same feeling as I do about 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, thinking that it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year. I think it’s a hundred times more interesting to peruse the Oscar nominations — it’s a bit more like shopping, really — than it is opening envelopes. When all is said and done, there are a lot more losers than winners.
All of that leads me, this week, to a pair of splendid films that, if my Oscar radar is still working correctly, could generate a lot of … well … Oscar buzz (there, I said it).
So that I don’t bury the headline, “Flee,” an extraordinary effort from Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, that could easily earn Academy nominations as Best International Feature (“Flee” includes Danish, Dari, English, Norwegian, Russian, and Swedish dialogue), Best Documentary Feature and Best Animated Feature (you read that right). In the runup to Oscar nominations (they’ll be announced Tuesday, Feb. 8), “Flee” has already taken top prizes at film festivals around the world — I first saw “Flee” during the Toronto International Film Festival four months ago and I still can’t shake it.
Director Rasmussen has also won international broadcast honors; he produces some of radio’s best documentaries (a medium for which I have some fondness). Rasmussen uses his same radio technique: his subjects recline on a couch (not unlike a psychiatrist), close their eyes, and revisit their lives in their minds’ eyes. In “Flee,” Rasmussen listens to Amin Nawabi, an Afghani immigrant and friend that he met 25 years earlier when they were schoolmates in Denmark. But in all that time, Nawabi had never told Rasmussen about how or why he came to Denmark. In fact, he never told anyone.
“Over the course of three or four years, we did more than a dozen interviews together,” Rasmussen told TIFF audiences. “He poured out his life story in often graphic and heartbreaking detail.”
The genius of “Flee” is that all of Nawabi’s memories are envisioned via a visual aesthetic. Less animation and more … well, a visual language; the production marries Nawabi’s voice describing the people and relationships in a given scene with brilliantly animated images that focus on the movement and emotion of the principals. As a result, “Flee” brings to the screen a new, unexplored layer of depth to storytelling. It’s brilliant and devastating, all at once.
“Flee” opens Friday, Jan. 28 at The Flicks, and I can’t wait for you to experience it for yourself.
Opening the same day is “Parallel Mothers,” another masterwork from director/screenwriter Pedro Almodóvar (“Pain and Glory,” “All About My Mother”). The film is a huge hit overseas, particularly in Almodóvar’s home nation of Spain. Sadly, don’t expect “Parallel Mothers” to be nominated as Best International Feature. Not that it doesn’t warrant the accolade, mind you. Indeed, if it were nominated it would likely be in a dead-heat tie with “Flee” as odds-on favorites to take the prize. No, it turns out that outside of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France and a few other nations, there are so called “official” submissions from each country, and most of the nation’s film academies have uncomfortably close alignments with their governments. And due to unflinching consideration of Spain’s upper-class failure to reconcile the genocide at the hands of Franco’s fascist nationalist party during the Spanish Civil War in “Parallel Mothers,” the Spanish government has instead opted to submit the forgettable Javier Bardem comedy, “The Good Boss” for their official slot. It’s a bit of a travesty, but don’t be surprised if Almodóvar secures some personal Oscar nominations for the “Parallel Mothers” screenplay and direction.
“Parallel Mothers” opens with Janis Martinez (the amazing Penelope Cruz), looking for the means to open a mass grave containing the body of her great-grandfather, murdered during the Franco genocide, and ends three years later with the opening of the grave. In between, is an exploration of the relationship of three women who meet in a hospital room before two of them give birth. “Parallel Mothers” is about ancestors and descendants, about the truth of the historical past, and the most intimate truth of our present. And it is in the imperfections of these three women, that we find our own contradictory dilemmas and universal truths.
Cruz has never been better and should be recognized by the Motion Picture Academy (she already took home the top acting prize at the Venice Film Festival). And as a younger mother-to-be, young Milena Smith is a revelation. By the film’s end, they will form their own diverse and unexpected family, which is real, authentic, and must-see.
Save up your pennies. Both “Flee” and “Parallel Mothers” will reward your time and attention.