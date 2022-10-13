For some, it’s the Auld Lang Syne at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve. For others, it might be a gathering of old friends and new on the fourth Thursday of November. And for many, many more, it’s the melody of a familiar Christmas carol — we may have forgotten the lyrics years ago but the sense memory is indescribable in its warmth. But for me, it’s the middle of October — the beginning of a few-month-long odyssey of great filmmaking. Some call it award season. I see it for what it is — a season where master storytellers try their best — some for want of a trophy, but most for a connection with people that they’ll never meet. But for sure, these are people who will once again congregate in the dark of a cinema, each seeking their own connection. Yes, it’s that time of year again, and I bring you good tidings of great joy. If you’ll join me in this space from now through the holidays and into the new year, I’ll share with you my excitement for a wonderful bunch of new films — one of the finest collections in quite some time.
We’ll start things off with a daily double. Indeed, they’ll both be opening on Friday, Oct. 28 at The Flicks. I found one of them to be very, very, very good, and the other to be even better. Choose one. Choose both. You can’t lose.
“This story was written with one artist in mind,” said thrice-Oscar-nominated Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), director of the certain-to-be-nominated “TAR.” Here, the world-famous Cate Blanchett embodies the world-class conductor Lydia Tar, a groundbreaking but quite ruthless and often manipulative conductor of a major German orchestra. “For the longest time, I’d been thinking about a character who took a childhood pledge of self-education to pursue a dream, and once she’s achieved it, the dream morphs into a nightmare.”
Blanchett as Tar is enigma as enigma. Like the brilliant few who are in positions of authority yet breathe the rarefied air of artistic power, the two-time Oscar winning Blanchett reminds us that she is not just one of the finest actors of her generation, but of any era. And in “TAR’s” final act, Fields’ script elevates Blanchett’s power play to a new level as her autocracy is challenged by a fledgling democracy of musicians. And when Blanchett’s Tar tries to “play” orchestra with her young daughter, it’s an unexpected level of psychological drama. Tar lines her daughter’s stuffed animals up as if they are musicians, and then … well, you’ll have to see for yourself … and hear for yourself, because what Tar says will have you talking for weeks later.
Joining my very personal short list of favorite films of any year is the new “The Banshees of Inisherin,” gifted to us from Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “In Bruges,” “Seven Psychopaths”). In fact, I think I should skip ahead and create a personal subcategory — any film by Martin McDonagh.
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland (my heart be still), “Banshees” follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Padraic endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve; and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.
“Three Billboards” was so wonderfully broad in its appeal. “In Bruges” was so wry in its tone. And “Seven Psychopaths” was so … well, pathological. But “Banshees” is, by far, McDonagh’s quietest and perhaps simplest film in its tone. What strikes me most, time and again, is that McDonagh’s writing lacks malice. For sure, many of the characters he presents to the audience can be mean-spirited or their intentions can be beyond the pale in regard to the macabre, but I never detect any maliciousness from McDonagh — the voice, the creator, if you will. And the speed with which his scenes can change tone is astonishing. McDonagh is among the funniest screenwriters, not unlike Billy Wilder. You laugh till your sides ache; and then all of a sudden, he’ll drop a line that will absolutely destroy you. And it’s that feeling — you know, that “Gosh, I was laughing and now I’m completely shocked” feeling — that instantly makes you think deeper. And the intelligence of the dialogue, even when it’s harsh, is nearly always matched with either kindness, or loneliness or resolve, and sometimes a combination of two or three. Generations from now, I’m certain that his screenplays and theatrical dramas will be considered right alongside O’Casey or O’Neill. And the reunion of Farrell and Gleason (who lit up the screen so wonderfully in “In Bruges”)? Oh my! Or as my dear grandpa George Maloney would say, “O mo!” Their on-screen reunion is one of the highlights of the film year. So, if you’re among the first to see “Banshees” when it opens, look for me. I may be right there across the aisle from you. I can’t wait to see it again.