Among this year’s TIFF selections are “All the Light We Cannot See” (top center), Kate Winslet in “Lee” (center), Ian McKellan in “The Critic” (bottom right), Annette Bening in “Nyad” (bottom center) and Michael Keaton in “Knox Goes Away.”
Among this year’s TIFF selections are “All the Light We Cannot See” (top center), Kate Winslet in “Lee” (center), Ian McKellan in “The Critic” (bottom right), Annette Bening in “Nyad” (bottom center) and Michael Keaton in “Knox Goes Away.”
It was a matter of minutes — five, no more than 10.
I’ve been attending the Toronto International Film Festival since … well, before it was TIFF. When the world was younger, I would head north to what was then called the “Festival of Festivals,” but it has since grown, as TIFF, to one of the planet’s grandest showcases of film. And, long before it was fashionable, the festival would also premiere select most-anticipated offerings for the small screen — TV networks initially and, more recently, streaming services. So, imagine my rush of excitement when I saw that “All the Light We Cannot See,” the Netflix adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel, would premiere at TIFF. It took me a matter of minutes — about the time I could rummage through my list of contacts — to reach out to the Idaho-based bestselling author to see if he, too, might be in Toronto this year.
“I know about your trips to Toronto, of course,” he kindly responded. “I’ve followed them for years.” Yes, Mr. Doerr said, he would indeed be in Toronto. So, at the top of my TIFF to-do list in the coming days will be reporting back to you on a first take on all the buzz surrounding “All the Light.”
And here’s what else (in alphabetical order) is on my must-see list:
“The Boy and the Heron” — already acclaimed as a masterpiece in Japan, here’s another visit to the staggering imagination of the genius that is Hayao Miyazaki.
“The Burial” — based on true events, here’s a David-and-Goliath courtroom drama about a family’s struggle to hold on to their mom-and-pop funeral home. It co-stars Oscar winners Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx.
“The Critic” — Ian McKellen stars in a backstage tale of ambition and deceit in the theater world.
“Daddio” — Dakota Johnson plays a woman who steps into a New York cab driven by a man played by Sean Penn.
“The Dead Don’t Hurt” — occasional Idaho resident Viggo Mortensen wrote, directed, produced and co-stars in this revisionist western.
“Dumb Money” — the GameStop Wall Street scandal is gist for the mill from director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), co-starring Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera and Pete Davidson.
“The End We Start From” — after winning the Emmy (“Killing Eve”) and this year’s Tony (“Prima Facie”), Jodie Comer is destined to burn up the big screen in this adaptation of Megan Hunter’s bestseller. Benedict Cumberbatch co-stars.
“Ezra” — this ensemble dramedy co-stars Robert DeNiro, Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale as three people with wildly divergent opinions about what’s best for a precocious little boy.
“Finestkind” — here’s Tommy Lee Jones in his second TIFF premiere, co-starring with Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) are part of a fishing crew treading into dangerous waters.
“The Holdovers” — writer/director extraordinaire Alexander Payne (“The Descendants,” “Nebraska,” “Election”) reteams with Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”) about a prickly professor enlisted into shepherding boarding school students unable to go home for Christmas.
“Knox Goes Away” — Michael Keaton directs and stars as a hitman with a fast-moving form of dementia. Al Pacino and James Marsden co-star.
Lee — Oscar-winner Kate Winslet portrays WWII photojournalist Lee Miller. Alexander Skarsgard, Marion Cotillard and Andy Samberg co-star.
“Next Goal Wins” — Oscar-winning writer/director Taika Waititi (“JoJo Rabbit”) returns with the true story of a hopeless American Samoa soccer team, which entered the sports record books for all the wrong reasons. Michael Fassbender plays the coach who tries to help them climb out of a very deep hole.
“Nyad” — Annette Bening may finally earn a long-deserved Oscar for her portrayal of the very conflicted Diana Nyad who, at the age of 64, became the first to swim from Cuba to the U.S. without a shark cage. Jodie Foster co-stars.
“One Life” — Anthony Hopkins stars as Sir Nicholas Winton, who helped rescue hundreds of children on the verge of World War II. Helena Bonham Carter co-stars.
“Poolman” — Chris Pine directs and stars as an anxious pool cleaner who uncovers a curious Chinatown-esque conspiracy in Los Angeles. Annette Benning and Danny DeVito co-star.
“Rustin” — I’m expecting Colman Domingo to be the break-out star of the season in this portrayal of Bayard Rustin, the unheralded organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.
“Wicked Little Letters” — Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”) play neighbors in an English hamlet where residents begin receiving nasty but anonymous letters, igniting a small town scandal.
“Woman of the Hour” — Anna Kendrick directs and co-stars in the macabre but true story of a serial killer who, mid-spree, appears on television’s “Dating Game.”
“The Zone of Interest” — I’m nervously anticipating seeing this Cannes Grand Prix-winner about a Nazi commandant and his family living what they consider to be a normal life right outside the walls of a brutal concentration camp.